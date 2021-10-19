MILLVILLE — Playing at Millville is never easy, but Athens’ Wildcats clawed their way to a 2-1 nonleague boys soccer win over the Quakers Monday afternoon.
Nate Quinn had both Athens goals. The senior found the back of the net with an assist from Mason Hughey late in the first half, then scored unassisted at the 12:48 mark of the second half.
Millville (11-5) got on the board with 10 minutes to play on an unassisted goal by Eli Klinger but could get no closer.
Athens held a narrow 11-7 edge in shots, but the Quakers had the advantage in corner kicks 5-2.
Athens’ keeper Levi Kuhns had five saves for the Wildcats (11-6).
Athens is slated to visit Troy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Sullivan County 5, Troy 4
The Trojans would score four times in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback against Sullivan County.
Wyatt Hodlofski scored a hat trick and added an assist for Troy, which also got a goal from Logan Proudy.
Goalie Eli Randall made 10 saves for Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.