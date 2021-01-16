ATHENS — Down by 13 points in the final quarter things looked bleak for the Athens boys.
However, a 27-point fourth quarter helped the Wildcats rally for a 54-53 win over Wellsboro off a Mason Lister game winner.
“I have been waiting for 2 1/2 games for these kids to stop thinking and start playing,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “It finally happened in the final four minutes of tonight’s game. I am proud of them. They never quit and hopefully this was the spark we needed to get this train rolling. It was a great come-from-behind team win.”
Trailing 44-31 with five minutes left the Wildcats came out of a timeout and started their comeback.
“During the timeout I told the kids this is it,” Jim Lister said. “You either can come back in this game or get blown out of the gym and it is up to you to decide.”
Tied at 51 in the final minute, the Wildcats got a three with 10 seconds left from Mason Lister to give them the victory.
The 13-point lead for the Hornets was erased by a 13-0 Athens run that tied the game at 44.
“In the fourth quarter we fell asleep,” Wellsboro coach Steve Adams said. “We have to be able to protect the basketball and still create good scoring chances without quitting completely. Credit Athens; they got hot and started making shots and beat us.”
Nalen Carling had 10 of his 12 points in the final quarter and Mason Lister had eight points, with two threes in the fourth.
Tucker Brown had five fourth quarter points and Brown, Lister and Carling combined for four threes in the final eight minutes.
Lister led Athens with 16 points and Carling and J.J. Babcock each had 12 points.
Brown and Gavin Stein had five points each and Shayne Reid had four points.
Down 21-17 in the first half, Athens was outscored 14-10 in the third and were down 35-27 after three quarters before their comeback.
Wellsboro got 15 points from Isaac Keane and Liam Manning had 14, while Peyton McClure and Darryn Callahan each had 11 points and Conner Adams had two points.
Manning had 13 rebounds to complete a double-double and Keane also had a double-double adding 11 boards.
“I think Liam has the potential to be the most dominant center in the league when he wants to do so,” Adams said. “I think tonight there were spurts where we saw that and can continue to build off that.”
Adams had seven assists in the game.
Wyalusing 45, Sayre 41
SAYRE — Wyalusing led 27-16 at the half and held on for the win.
Sayre got back into the game in the second half, and in the final seconds had a chance to tie or take the lead, down 43-41 with the ball.
Sayre had a chance to tie, the shot missed and Connor Young grabbed an offensive rebound giving Sayre another shot.
After a timeout the Redskins couldn’t convert and the Rams hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
“It was challenging for us offensively because they gave us so many different looks,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “(Sayre head coach Devin) Shaw has done a great job with this team, especially defensively>”
Abram Bennett led the Rams with 10 points and Mitchell Burke and Isaiah Way had eight points each.
Grayden Cobb had seven points in the game and Blake Morningstar had five points.
Hunter Moss had three points and Lucas Milne and Kashawn Cameron each had two points.
“Really proud of how hard the guys played in our first game,” Keyes said.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 17 points and Luke Horton had nine points.
Young had six points and Matt Lane had four points.
Zach Moore finished with three points and Nathan Garrity and Jackson Hubbard each finished with a point.
Troy 80, Williamson 27
Ty Barrett had 30 points and Nick Williams finished with 20 in the victory.
Mason Imbt had nine points for the Trojans and Jake Deitrick had seven points.
Ethan VanNoy, Jeff Busch, Jackson Taylor and Travon Teribury all had three points, while Devin Selleck had two points in the game.
Jake Schmitt had 12 points for Williamson and Tristan Parker and We Carelton each had four points.
Kristian Mizdail and Everett Dominick had three points each and Gabe Kaufman finished with a point.
Canton 52, NEB 47
ROME — The Warriors came out red-hot, scoring 29 first-quarter points, then held on for the victory.
Canton led 29-8 after one quarter, but after the Panthers outscored them 30-15 the next two quarters they got within 44-38 after three quarters, and they went ahead in the fourth.
Isaiah Niemeczyk made two late baskets to seal the win for Canton.
Cooper Kitchen hit four threes in the first quarter, and had 15 of his 20 points in the opening quarter.
Tyler Jannone and Caiden Williams each finished with 10 points in the game and Niemczyk had eight points, while Weston Bellows and Conner Foust each finished with two points.
Lucas Crown led the Panthers with2 0 points and Nick Beers had 14.
Ethan Finch had six points for the Panthers, Dan Seeley had four points and Julian Jampo had three points.
Beers had a double-double adding 10 rebounds and Seeley had eight rebounds and Finch had seven boards.
Beers added four assists and two steals and Sam Abell had six assists and three boards, with a steal, while Crown had four steals and two boards.
Jampo had three rebounds and an assist.
Canton won the JV game 35-33. Gavin Morse had 11 for Canton and Joe Stanton had 15 for NEB.
NP-Liberty 70, CV 38
Noah Spencer had 24 points to help NP-Liberty open the year with a win. Derek Litzelman had 15 points and Koleton Roupp had 11 in the win.
Kevin Alexander and Colton Litzelman each had eight points.
Dutch Litzelman and Kyle Davis both had two points in the game.
Colton Litzelman had eight rebounds, two steals and a block and Spencer had seven assists and seven rebounds, with three steals.
Roupp had four assists and two rebounds and Derek Litzelman had four rebounds and four steals, while Noah Shedden had four rebounds and two blocked shots.
Alexander had eight rebounds.
Gage Tilton had 10 points for CV and Ben Cooper had nine points i nthe game.
Joe Easton had seven points and Tucker St. Peter and McGuire Painter each had four points, while Caleb Morgan and Glenn Barnes each had two points.
“The Mounties started a little slow in their first game of the year, but turned some some second quarter defense into offense to pull away,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said. “The defensive pressure was turned up and forced quite a few turnovers.”
