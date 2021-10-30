Athens boys soccer team finds success during first year of co-op with Sayre

It has been a historic season for the Athens boys soccer team. The Wildcats captured the 2021 Northern Tier League championship and are heading to the District 4 Class AAA semifinals today. While that is nothing new for the Athens boys soccer program, it was the first league title won with a team that also included players from Sayre as part of a co-op with the two “rival” schools.
The co-op was somewhat controversial and was passed by the Athens School Board by a 6-3 vote after a contentious meeting back in August.
While there was hesitation from some Athens School Board members and residents of the district, the co-op team has brought a league title to the Valley and formed a special bond on this Wildcats squad.
Athens coach Jake Lezak said the first day of practice was like any other year, just with a few new faces sporting Wildcat gear.
“For me it was business as usual. We came in, basically addressed the elephant in the room right away and told the players that it didn’t matter to us. We have players that attend Sayre, but as far as we’re concerned they are Athens soccer players, and that was the end of it right there,” Lezak said.
Lezak spoke with Greg Hughey, who was the head coach of the Sayre program, prior to the season to make sure everything went smoothly.
“He was really instrumental in helping me to figure out the players, who they were, getting all that information and getting things lined up as we went into preseason so I knew who was coming, and we had those definite things so there was no guess work for the players. They had our schedule and they had all of those things so that they were ready when they hit the ground with us,” Lezak said.
For Sayre senior Mason Hughey, the first few practices were about getting to know the Athens players — while also working his tail off during a tough preseason camp.
“Coming in I only knew three players maybe, Brayden (Post) knew like two ... It was definitely different but I was just happy we had a season,” Mason Hughey said. “Just being able to do preseason, even though it wasn’t fun, I guess you could say, I was just glad we could be there. I would do it 100 times just to have a season.”
The Athens players welcomed the Sayre athletes in with open arms, according to Athens senior Daniel Horton.
“I felt like the whole team (welcomed the Sayre players in) really well. I, personally, had played with them before throughout most of my childhood actually, so having them come over felt really good and I feel like the team blended in really quickly,” Horton said.
Athens senior Ryan Thompson said that not only did the Wildcats welcome in the Redskins, they were happy to have them on the team as they knew it would mean they would have a stronger squad.
“When it was official that they were coming over, a lot of us were thrilled right away. We wanted them. We wanted them to come over and play. We knew that we had a chance at doing something really special,” Thompson said.
The preseason camp was important when it came to the two groups of players coming together, according to Sayre junior Brayden Post.
“I think it was (important). Like Daniel said, I’ve known three or four of them, I’ve played travel with them, but I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it,” Post said.
One thing that could have either helped this team come together and get stronger or fall apart was a brutal non-league schedule, including games against Midd-West, Danville, Montoursville, Corning and Maine-Endwell.
Lezak said this team is “completely different” from the beginning of the season and part of that was the tough non-league slate.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of growth all over the field. The players, physically, mentally, our cohesiveness as a team is much different, the players had a big challenge and a big mountain ahead of them to bond, to get to know each other on the field, to put a lot of pieces together. I think we had to replace eight starters and then I decided that it would be a great idea to give them the hardest non-league schedule I could find,” Lezak said.
“They accepted those challenges. At one point in the season it could have gone either way, they could have just said ‘You know what? That’s it,’ and just coasted through the rest of the season and left it as it was but they didn’t,” he continued. “They set out to work every single day on the training field, which is what we ask of them; you know, let’s make it better every day. Let’s work on something and fix that. I think the wakeup call for us in a sense inside the league was giving up a lead to Wellsboro at home and then having to win out.”
The Wildcats would win seven straight NTL games to close out the regular season, including a title-clinching road victory at Wellsboro.
“It was a great feeling. To come from (winning) five games at Sayre, and when we played Athens last year and we held them to (a) 2-0 (loss), that was like a win for us. But to come over and beat Wellsboro 2-1 to win the NTL title. That was special. It was a great feeling,” said Mason Hughey.
For Hughey, getting a chance to play for a NTL title and then move forward with a legitimate shot at district gold is really special.
“Just to make it this far and win an NTL title, that was great, but being in districts that’s just a whole different ballpark. Last year at Sayre, we made it to districts the first time in a while and went up to Millville and that didn’t go very good. We barely squeaked in (to districts) because a team dropped out and we were the 8 seed and we were happy that we were there. We went up to Millville and nothing could really crush our spirits because we made it to districts, but here I don’t see us losing on Saturday because that’s not how I want to end my high school career, at least I don’t want to end it yet,” Hughey said.
Horton believes the tough non-league schedule has prepared the Wildcats for the always tough District 4 Class AAA playoffs.
“I think it’s big, really big. The teams that we play in the non-league games show us how to play and how to get better as a team. I feel like if we didn’t play any of those teams, we wouldn’t be ready for Selinsgrove this weekend,” said Horton.
The Wildcats, who are the third seed, know they will be in for a battle when they take on No. 2 Selinsgrove at Midd-West today at 4 p.m.
“Tough team. They play a rigorous schedule down there and they played everybody tight. We expect them to be what they have been in the past — move the ball quickly, good at both sides of the ball and physical, which is usually the case in the lower part of District 4,” Lezak said.
Lezak has always pushed his teams to be more physical on the field, which hasn’t always been the norm when it comes to soccer in the NTL.
“There’s a technique that a lot of people think it’s too aggressive and unnecessarily physical, but it’s not. It’s using your body to get in and win the ball. Using your body and upright, shoulder-to-shoulder contact and doing things within the legal part of the game where there is a lot of contact in our sport. We’ve trained that since I walked in the door a couple years ago, just a few, and it’s been a change over the years but it’s always something we push with the players,” Lezak said.
Post believes the Wildcats just need to stay focused and play their game in order to be successful today.
“I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing and stay disciplined and stay focused on what we can achieve,” Post said.
While Hughey and Post would have loved to compete for a District 4 title at their own high school, they are just thrilled to have this opportunity.
“There’s definitely a big rivalry, always has been between Sayre and Athens, but just to play I would put anything aside for that,” Hughey said. “Now, these guys are like a second family for me because we’ve gotten that close. It’s really been great and like Ryan said, we can do something special. We won NTL, next stop is districts ... I think we can win.”
No matter what happens in districts, the co-op team has been a success this year and both communities have come together to support the boys.
“From everything that I’ve heard it’s been positive, it’s been great. In fact, a Sayre community member reached out to me through the school district site and I got that message today and that was very positive,” Lezak said. “Everything that I’ve heard is they’re really happy that everything was received so well ... right from the start we just wanted to give these guys a chance to play, both the boys team and the girls team, give the kids a chance to play. That’s why we’re there, that’s what we’re there for.”
At the school board meeting back in August both Lezak and girls coach Rich Pitts spoke in favor of the co-op — and Lezak’s opinion has not changed.
“Yeah absolutely, I think it’s best for the kids,” said Lezak on whether the co-op should continue. “I think it’s consistency for the students to know what’s going to happen and that’s necessary for any athletic program that you’re going to run. The kids need to know what to expect and they like consistency with coaching staffs and programs and everything else, so I think it’s important. (Sayre) didn’t have any freshmen this year. Looking at numbers down the road for them, in the next year or two or maybe three years, I don’t see it coming back and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. We welcome them with open arms. We keep everything fair and I think it’s great for the kids. It gives them the sport that they want to play.”
