The Athens boys topped Lewisburg, while the Lewisburg boys topped Towanda and the Lewisburg girls beat both Towanda and Athens.
Athens' Taylar Fisher, Christina Bard, Allison Thoman and Raven McCarthy-Gardner won the 200 medley relay in 2:15.81 for the girls and for the boys Thomas Toscano, Nate Gorsline, Kaden Gorsline and Mason Henderson won for Athens in 1:59.73.
In the 200 free Taegan Williams of Athens took second in 2:14.42, a district time, and for the boys Jaden Wise of Towanda was second in 2:07.70, a district time, while Zac Gowin of Athens was third.
Erica Locke of Towanda was second in the 200 IM in a district time of 2:34.37, with Fisher hitting a district time of 2:38.73 for Athens to take third.
Henderson hit a district time of 2:32.37 for the boys to take second and Ethan Denlinger of Athens was third in 2:37.10.
In the 50 free Lauren Neville of Athens was second in 28.73, a district time, and Julian Varner of Towanda was third in 29.27.
For the boys Nate Gorsline took second in 26.03.
Emma Roe was second in diving at 148.30 and for the boys Kaden Gorsline won at 201.70 with James Benninger-Jones third at 117.55.
Bard took second in the 100 fly with a district time of 1:14.37 and Isabelle Menard of Athens took third at 1:32.99.
For the boys Kaigon Stroop of Towanda was second at 1:05.44 and Henderson was third at 1:06.81, both district times.
Locke was second in the 100 free in 1:00.13, a district time, and Neville took third at 1:04.75.
Chris DeForest of Athens won the boys' 100 free in 55.79, a district time and teammate Joseph Toscano took third at 1:00.41, a district time.
Williams won the 500 free in 5:53.76, a district time.
Wise won for the boys in 5:58.44 and Gowin was second in 5:59.43, both district times.
Joseph Toscano, Gowin, Nate Gorsline and DeForest won the boys' 200 free relay in 1:44.86.
Fisher was second (1:35.02) and Bard was third (1:38.53) in the 100 back and for the boys Kaden Gorsline took second with a district time of 1:09.45 and Denlinger was third at 1:14.59.
McCarthy-Gardner was third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:22.38 and Thomas Toscano won for the boys in 1:17.71, a district time, followed by Towanda's Dominic Tavani (1:21.21) and Lucas Aquilio of Athens (1:29.01).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.