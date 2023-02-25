Athens boys take down Milton in D4 quarters

Athens’ Kolsen Keathley heads to the basket against Milton on Friday night.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

ATHENS — The No. 3 Athens Wildcats broke open a close game with a big run in the middle quarters on Friday night as they pulled away for a 56-45 win over No. 6 Milton in the District IV Class AAAA quarterfinals.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair and would end with the Panthers taking a 15-13 lead.