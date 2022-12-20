Athens boys top cross-state rival Tioga

Athens’ Mason Lister drives to the basket against Tioga on Monday.

 Review Photo/JOEY VAN ALLEN

ATHENS – In a well-played non-league game before a good and enthusiastic crowd Monday night Athens topped New York state neighbor Tioga 66-61.

“I knew Tioga was going to come in here and be tough,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister. “They have terrific athletes over there. They’re going to battle, and they’re going to play hard. That’s what they did.”