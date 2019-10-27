WILLIAMSPORT – Athens needed a total team effort, and some extra time, to overcome Jersey Shore in the PIAA District IV AAA semi-finals Saturday.
Athens dominated the game for eighty minutes in almost every statistic. The Wildcats controlled the ball, kept it forward, had more shots on goal, and more corner kicks. However, at the end of regulation, Jersey Shore had managed to stay even in the one statistic that matters. On the scoreboard, it was Athens 0, Jersey Shore 0.
Both teams had their opportunities to score during regulation. The Wildcats finished with 11 shots on goal and nine corner kicks. They just could not find the net. Shots went wide or high. One shot appeared to bounce off the inside of the upright. Even a shot on an open net went wide.
Although the Wildcats dominated ball possession, Jersey Shore had a couple opportunities to score a game winner in regulation. One attempt was swept away from the box by the Athens defense and the other was a spectacular save by Wildcat goalkeeper, Asher Ellis.
An Athens player was issued a yellow card and Jersey Shore was awarded a free kick. The Jersey Shore striker fired a rocket to the upper right corner of the goal. Ellis leapt and was just able to punch the ball away. Ellis’s teammate, Lucas Arnold, raved “[Ellis] won the game for us!”
Ellis’s save highlighted a concern of head coach Jake Lezak. Lezak admitted that dominating the game without scoring was worrisome. “The concern is we make one little slip up and they walk away with a win.” Lezak applauded Ellis. “That was a phenomenal save, he does that stuff.”
In sudden victory, Athens continued to press Jersey Shore. They fired a shot which was deflected, and got a corner kick opportunity. At the end of regulation, Lezak and senior Jesse Sumner had recognized an opportunity they had been missing on their corner kicks. Jersey Shore was marking the Athens players and leaving a gap in front of their keeper. On this corner kick attempt, Sumner drilled the ball into that gap. The ball bounced off Aaron Lane and into the goal for the sudden victory.
Lezak credited his entire team for applying unrelenting pressure. “They played together, for the whole game. They didn’t try to do it on their own.” Arnold was relieved with the victory. “It wasn’t the goal we wanted, but it’s a goal nonetheless. It got us through.”
Athens will play in the District IV AAA championship game on Wednesday.
