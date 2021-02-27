MANSFIELD — The Athens Wildcats picked up a 65-56 win over the host Tigers on Friday.
Tucker Brown led four Wildcats in double figures with 16 points in the win.
Mason Lister had 15 points for Athens and J.J. Babcock and Nalen Carling each had 13 points in the win.
Troy Pritchard and Chris Mitchell each had four points for Athens.
Carling had his second straight double-double, adding 10 boards. Carling added two blocks and two assists and Babcock had eight rebounds and three assists.
Pritchard, Brown and Lister all had three rebounds. Brown added five assists and two steals and Lister had six assists, with three steals, while Pritchard had two assists.
Freshman Karson Dominick led NP-Mansfield with 20 points and Alex Stein had 17 in the game.
Sammy Lawrence and Curtis Craig each had eight points and Jake Evans had three points in the game.
Sayre 61, CV 59
Dom Fabbri had 25 points and Sayre rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Trailing 33-29 at the half, and 47-38 after three quarters, Sayre outscored the Indians 23-12 in the fourth to rally for the win.
Luke Horton had 18 for the Redskins and Connor Young finished with six points.
Jackson Hubbard had five points for Sayre and Matt Lane finished with four points, while Nic Bentley had three points.
Ben Cooper led CV with 19 points and McGuire Painter had 18 points.
Tucker St. Peter had 13 points for the Indians and Gage Tilton had four points.
Joe Easton had three points and Carter Ackley finished with two points.
Sullivan County 52, Towanda 37
Riley King had 16 points to lead the Griffins to the win on Thursday.
Alex Schweitzer had nine points for Sullivan County and Thane Thomas, Gerhett Parrish, Bryon Fitzgerald and Trey HIgley finished with six points each.
Trace Neary had three points for Sullivan County.
Thomas had five rebounds and five steals and Fitzgerald had five rebounds and three steals.
Justin Schoonover had nine points to lead the Black Knights in the game.
Logan Lambert had eight points for Towanda and Kolby Hoffman had six points.
Elias Shrawder and Mason Hartmann each had four points and Dante Ottaviani and Octavious Chacona each had three points.
Sullivan is 8-7 on the year.
The Griffins won the JV game 49-35 with Bryson Charles scoring 21 points. Austin Fowler had nine points for Towanda.
Williamsport 69, Wyalusing 39
The Rams trailed just 13-9 after one quarter, but Williamsport outscored Wyalusing 21-5 in the second quarter of the win.
Isaiah Way led Wyalusing with 12 points and Blake Morningstar had nine points.
Abram Bennett had seven points and Grayden Cobb had five, while Mitchell Burke had four points and Kashawn Cameron finished with two points.
James Evans-McQuay led Williamsport with 23 points.
