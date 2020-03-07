Gavin Bradley knew he did not have a good day Thursday at the PIAA AA Wrestling State Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. The Athens Wildcat was flying high after winning the Northeast Regional title at 113 pound last Saturday, and had his sights set on a state title. That dream was extinguished with his loss to Easton Toth in the round of 16 Thursday morning.
Bradley knew he had to have a much better day to earn his second consecutive state medal, and that’s exactly what the sophomore did as he earned two wins in the morning session of the tournament to clinch a state medal and spot on the podium.
“I knew I had a terrible day (Thursday),” Bradley said. “I had to regroup and get over that. I had my sights set on a state title but the next best thing I can do now is third so that was my focus.”
Bradley went back to the hotel and watched film with his coaches in preparation for today, but the main tenant of his wrestling, his relentless pace, stayed the same. It paid huge dividends in both of his early wins.
Taking on Connor Saylor of Hickory in the second round of consolations , Bradley scored less than ten seconds into the first period on a snatch single leg that he quickly finished. He chose neutral to start the second period and continued the frenetic pace, finding a leg, shelving it, and sweeping it for another takedown 40 seconds into the period. Bradley would add a final takedown on a go behind with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third period to take a 7-1 decision win and advance to the blood round. There, he would face a familiar opponent in Scott Johnson of Muncy, whom he had split a pair of matches with the last two weeks, winning 10-3 at regionals last week.
Johnson, who was wrestling after losing a close 3-1 decision to nationally ranked Gary Steen earlier in the session, drew first blood. He got to the right leg of Bradley and after a scramble, put Bradley on his hip to get a crucial takedown. After Bradley was unable to escape in the remainder of the first period, it look grim for Bradley.
Johnson chose down to start the second period and Bradley elected to give Johnson the escape and start neutral. To the Athens coaching staff it wasn’t a hard decision.
“We knew we could wear (Johnson) down,” Athens Coach Jay White said. “When they wrestled last week it was 0-0 after the first and we ended up scoring 10 points so we figured let’s go neutral and keep the pace up.” Despite a scoreless second that left him still down 3-0, it would pay dividends in a big way.
Bradley chose bottom to start the third and got the escape with 1:04 remaining, making it a two point deficit. On the ensuing restart, Bradley snapped Johnson down to his knees and circled right to get behind him for the takedown. With around 40 seconds remaining, there was a decision to be made; try to ride Johnson out to go to overtime, or cut him and try to score a winning takedown.
“With Gavin we go by time,” said White. “Usually, if it’s less than 30 seconds we say ride and anymore we say cut, but this time we knew that Johnson was a tough customer and we weren’t guaranteed another takedown so we decided to tell him to ride.”
Bradley came through with one of the most crucial rides of his career. He nearly scored near fall points in the last ten seconds before action being stopped for a potentially dangerous call, setting up a crucial restart with seven seconds left.
“I just held on tight and what I wanted to do originally didn’t work so I dropped down to the ankle,” said Bradley.
He was able to ride out the period and send it to sudden victory, which lived up to its name.
With less than ten seconds remaining in sudden victory, Bradley shot in off a restart to his preferred right leg. He got the leg, but Johnson put in a great whizzer, trapping the arm of Bradley.
“I knew I needed to just squeeze his whizzer as hard as I could,” said Bradley. “That’s something we’ve been working on in practice.”
Right at the buzzer, Bradley got free and with the clock showing zeroes, but the buzzer not having gone off yet, Bradley was awarded the takedown and guaranteed himself a state medal.
Bradley dropped a 9-1 major decision to Kai Burkett in the consolation rounds. He will wrestle Connor Brown of Littlestown for 7th and 8th place.
Keegan Braund continued the best form of his wrestling career. The senior heavyweight had never been to the regional tournament, let alone states, but will also bring home hardware after picking up two more wins Friday morning.
His first win Friday morning was similar to his first win on Thursday morning.
Braund jumped out to a big lead when he hit a five point move at the end of the first period and may have had the fall if his opponent, Josh Schaffer of Northern Lehigh, was not saved by the bell. After giving up an escape and takedown, the score was 5-3 in the third period when Braund got his hips in the right position from bottom and got chest to chest with Schaffer, and got the fall at the 4:37 mark.
“It was really similar to Thursday,” Braund said. “ I kind of just let the situation happen and take advantage of it.”
If Braund wanted a state medal he would have to get by a familiar opponent in Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown. Braund had never beat Brown, but that was about to change.
After trading escapes, it was late in the third period where Braund’s constant motion paid off. Brown took a shot and didn’t penetrate deep enough. Braund was able to spin around and get the two point takedown with :12 left to win 3-1 and get a state medal.
“I’d never beat him,” he said, “I saved it for the best time.”
For Coach White, it was an emotional win.
“It says a lot about our program but it says more about Keegan,” he said. “He’s consistently done the right things.”
Braund lost to Riley Kemper 5-1 in the consolation semifinals. He will wrestle Nicholas Warnke for 7th Saturday.
