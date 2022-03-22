In many sports the athlete earning the Player of the Year can be debated.
Such is rarely the case in wrestling and the way this season played out made the Wrestler of the Year choice obvious.
Athens senior Gavin Bradley continued his ascent up the podium at the state meet and climbed to the top rung last week, winning the state championship. He’s a no-brainer for Wrestler of the Year.
The Canton Warriors rolled through NTL competition in the 2021-2022 season, taking the Warriors’ coaches to Staff of the Year.
First team
Leading off the Northern Tier League Wrestling first-team All-Stars at 106 is Wyalusing sophomore CJ Carr. Carr was 33-8 on the season and took second in both the North Section and District IV tournaments. He was also third at regionals and qualified for the state meet.
As mentioned, Bradley was the man at 113 this season. The Wrestler of the Year was 39-1, avenging that lone blemish by sending the man who beat him at the district meet to second at regionals and second at states. In addition to winning the state meet, Bradley was first in the North Section and Regional tournaments.
At 120 is Canton’s Holden Ward. The freshman was 24-12 and won the North Section tournament before placing seventh at Districts.
Often in wrestling the gap between All-Star wrestlers is razor thin. In a few cases this season, that separation wasn’t possible to make. In some cases one wrestler beat another but the defeated man went farther in the postseason. There are also some instances where the two top guys never met on the mat. Therefore, in the few cases that fit the bill, the league decided to award on either co-first-team or co-second team honors.
One such weight class was at 126, where freshman Ayden Hunsinger of Wyalusing and Towanda freshman Rylee Sluyter shared the first-team nod.
Hunsinger was 22-12, second in the North Section tournament, sixth in District IV and a Northeast Regional qualifier.
Sluyter finished 22-13, won the North Section and qualified for districts.
At 132, the co-first-team All-Stars are Athens senior Kaden Setzer and Troy senior Seth Seymour.
Setzer was 29-7, placed second in the North Section on injury default and was seventh at districts.
Seymour went 26-13, first in the North Section, sixth at districts and was a Northeast Regional qualifier.
At 138, we have our last set of co-first-team All-Stars.
Jake Courtney, and Athens junior and Towanda freshman Riley Vanderpool share the first-team nod.
Courtney was 24-9 on the year, second in the North Section tournament and fourth at districts to qualify for the Northeast Regionals.
Vanderpool won the North Section tourney and placed seventh at districts.
At 145 the first-team nod went to Canton junior Hayden Ward, who was 43-9 on the season. Ward won the North Section tournament, took third at districts and at regionals to qualify for the state tournament.
Getting the nod at 152 is Athens senior Karter Rude, who was 33-9 on the season. Rude won the North Section tournament and was second at both districts and regionals to earn a state berth.
Towanda senior Bryant Green is the selection at 160. Green won the North Section Tournament, took second at districts, fourth at regionals and placed seventh at the PIAA championships.
At 172, Canton junior Riley Parker got the nod. Parker, 34-13 on the season, won the North Section tournament, took third at both the district and regional tournaments and placed sixth at the state meet.
Troy junior Mason Woodward earned the nod at 189. Sporting a 25-11 record, Woodward won the North Section and was seventh at districts.
At 215, Wyalusing senior Nick Woodruff (40-2) earned his spot on the first team. Woodruff won the North Section, District IV and Northeast Regional titles to get to the PIAA Championships, where he placed third.
Rounding out the first-teamers is Kade Sottolano. The Williamson senior was 38-4 and won the North Section Tournament. He was also third at the District IV tourney and Northeast Regionals before placing fourth at states.
Second Team
As the NTL does just first and second-team All-stars, there are a few holes in the “second team” lineup.
Starting off for the second team at 106 is Troy sophomore Konner Kerr. with a 26-12 record, Kerr was fourth in the North Section and eighth at Districts.
North Penn-Liberty sophomore Cale Wagner is the second team selection at 113. Wagner was 19-16, took fourth at the North Section tourney and was seventh at districts.
At 120 is Kenyon Slater, a sophomore from Troy. Slater finished the year at 17-17, was second at sectionals and eighth at districts.
Sliding up to 145, Troy sophomore Jacob Hinman made the grade. Hinman was 21-14, second in the North Section tourney and qualified for districts.
Canton Bailey Ferguson got the second-team nod at 152. Finishing 34-15, Ferguson was second at sectionals, third at districts and sixth at regionals.
At 160, the second team selection was Canton junior Brenen Taylor. Ending the season at 25-17, Taylor was third at the North Section tourney and seventh at districts.
Moving to 172, North Penn-Liberty junior Kohen Lehman got the nod. Lehman was 32-8 and took second at the North Section tournament. He was also fourth at the District IV meet and at regionals to qualify for the PIAA Championships.
The first set of two second-team selections comes at 189 where North Penn-Liberty seniod Gaven Sexauer and Wyalusing junior Alex Hunsinger.
Sexauer, 24-13, was third at sectionals and eighth at districts.
Hunsinger, 15-14, also qualified for districts.
At 215 the second team spot went to Williamson senior Mike Sipps. Finishing at 33-10, Sipps was second at sectionals, fifth at districts, up to fourth at regionals and qualified for states.
We end with another set of co-second-team selections in Athens sophomore Josh Nittinger and Canton junior Mason Nelson.
Nittinger, 28-19, was third at sectionals, sixth at districts and qualified for regionals.
Nelson, 28-14, qualified for districts, finishing eighth.
