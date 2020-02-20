Area wrestlers only got one top seed at the District IV Championships today and Saturday.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113) is number one while Canton’s Isaac Landis (106), Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120), Canton’s Hayden Ward (132), Sullivan County’s Nate Higley (145), Canton’s Garrett Storch (195) and NEB’s Dawson Brown (285) are all two seeds.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (126), Colbrin Nolan (138) and Logan Newton (152), Towanda’s Bryant Green (160), Canton’s Timmy Ward (170) and Trevor Williams (220) and Athens’ Alex West (182) are three seeds to round out the North Section title winners.
Local wrestlers getting fourth seeds, and thus a bye, are Canton's Riley Parker (138), Sayre’s Jacob Bennett (152), Troy’s Jacob Turner (160), Sullivan County’s Herm Harney (170), Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely (182) and Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (220).
Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. today with the first round and quarterfinals going continuously.
The action on the mat picks back up Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with the first round of consolations.
Consolation quarterfinals and semifinals begin at 10 a.m. with consolation semifinals at 12:30 p.m.
The final session begins at 4 p.m. with the fifth place bouts, with the third place bouts at 4:45 p.m. The Hall of Fame (5:30 p.m.) and Parade of Champions (5:45) will precede the District finals, which start at 6 p.m.
