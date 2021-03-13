HERSHEY — It was hard to tell who was more nervous before Friday’s 113-pound PIAA Class AA state final, Athens junior Gavin Bradley or his uncle, head coach Shawn Bradley.
The elder Bradley paced the floor several times during the consolation round during the 106-138 session at the Giant Center.
The younger Bradley then had an active, but frustrating, bout in the final against Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe. Pepe used his taller frame and leverage to make an early counter takedown hold up for a 3-2 win in the final.
Bradley, in finishing second, earned his third state medal, following sixth and seventh-place finishes, and finished the season 40-2. He is now 113-18 for his career.
“A tough loss is a tough loss,” Gavin Bradley said. “Definitely I was frustrated. But I’ve just got to work harder to put to use what my coaches teach me. It was the same as last year (chasing a bigger opponent).”
Pepe countered off a first period shot by Bradley for a takedown, then escaped to start the second period. Bradley spent the rest of the bout chasing him and got an escape and a penalty point on a stalling call, but could not get inside on Pepe, a sophomore who finished the season 19-1 and is 69-4 for his career.
“It went pretty much the way we expected it to go,” said Shawn Bradley. “He got the takedown and then tried to shorten the match as much as he could. That was his (Pepe’s) goal going in and he achieved it.
“Definitely, placing second in Pennsylvania, you can’t be upset about it but it’s tough right now.”
Overall, Bradley was happy with his day. He opened with a 6-4 win over Bentworth’s Chris Vargo, then took a scorching 10-7 win in the semifinals over Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey.
Gavin said the loss in the final will give him more incentive for next season.
“I just have to keep in shape and work every day,” he said.
