Gavin Bradley did not have his fastball Saturday at the District IV AA Individual Wrestling Tournament. He didn’t really know why that was. Maybe it was the lack of practice time this past week due to weather issues or the fact that it was a rather subdued atmosphere at the Magic Dome due to COVID protocols, but it was not his best day. All that being said, the Junior Athens Wildcat accomplished one of his two goals for this season as he captured the district title with an impressive 7-1 win over fifth ranked Bobby Gardner of South Williamsport.
“Gavin didn’t have his best stuff this weekend,” Athens assistant coach Jay White remarked. “The sign of a great wrestler is winning matches when they don’t have their best stuff and that’s what he did today.”
Bradley had a mature perspective on his up and down performance Saturday.
“The first couple of matches I was a knucklehead and made mistakes,” An emotional Bradley said after capturing his first career district title. “In the finals I was focused and relaxed and I just listened to my coaches, because those guys are my heroes.
Some people say your family is at home, but those guys are my family and I love them more than anything.”
Bradley started out the day well. In the quarterfinals he got a quick pin over Blake Snyder of Montgomery in just 51 seconds. It was the semifinal match where he simply didn’t look himself. The normally energetic and unrelenting Bradley was flat and lethargic, and he let Kaden Milheim of Warrior Run stick around for much longer than he would’ve liked as he held on for a 4-3 decision.
“He didn’t have his hands moving, his feet moving,” White said. “He beat some very good kids without having his best.”
The final against Gardner was as impressive a win as anyone had all day Saturday.
The second ranked Bradley took control early on. A first period takedown and ride out gave him a 2-0 lead after the first period. After an escape to start the second period, he garnered another takedown with 20 seconds remaining to go up 5-0. He added one more takedown in the third period as he got into a rear standing position with Gardner and was able to trip the Mountie to the mat using a back trip as he won going away, 7-1.
“I’m always attacking and that’s what our coaches teach us,” Bradley said. “They don’t want us to get up by one point and ride them out. They want us to go-go-go all the time.
Bradley has one big goal left as he has his eyes set on gold in Hershey in three weeks.
“I’m just really thankful for my coaches because without them I wouldn’t be near where I am.”
