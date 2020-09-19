Just as the Athens football team pulled into the parking lot in Canton, they found out that Friday’s game against the Warriors was going to be postponed.
“Good evening, our communities have done a great job implementing health and safety plans, which help all our communities stay safe and healtly. Due to our health safety plan protocol that are in place and designed to err on the side of caution we will be postponing the Athens vs. Canton football game tonight and it will be rescheduled for a later date,” a statement from the Athens school district read.
For Athens coaches and players it was a tough situation.
“It’s frustrating for sure and very disappointing,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “We literally had just pulled into Canton. It’s frustrating and disappointing for sure. Tentatively the game has been rescheduled for Monday night, but that’s very tentative.”
Young knows it can be hard for the kids to stay up, and ready, for a game when they don’t know when they will play next.
“Especially this could be three days of our kids doing nothing,” Young said. “Nothing physically, nothing mentally. It is a concern, but my coaching staff and I are doing a great job just dealing with what’s goin gon this year, focusing on the kids and making it all about the kids. Tonight is the epitome of what we have been preaching for three weeks. Everything else is out of our control, we just deal with it as it happens. If we get to play Monday, that would be awesome, it would be tough, sure it would be tough, but we are doing it for the kids and anything we can do to give them an opportunity to compete we are willing to do.”’
Young made sure when Friday was over he had his kids ready and focused on Canton still, but he’s also ready to prepare for the next week if the game isn’t played in the coming days.
“I told the kids when we finally left each other tonight, let’s keep Canton in our mind,” Young said. “Keep our game plan focused and hopefully Monday it can happen. And, if it doesn’t we will start preparing for Wyalusing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.