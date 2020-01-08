ATHENS — The Wildcats won 12 of the 14 bouts to pick up the 63-12 NTL wrestling win Tuesday.
Lucas Forbes (132), Jaden Wright (152), Zach Stafursky (160), Jacob Courtney (113) and Gavin Bradley (120) all earned falls with Riley Hall (170), Alex West (182) and Keegan Braund (285) each scoring forfeits.
Aidan Garcia (126) had a 15-0 technical fall with Kyler Setzer (106) winning an 11-0 major decision.
In close matches Karter Rude (145) held on to beat Sam Cummings 6-5 while Ben Pernaselli (195) picked up a 5-1 decision over Michael Sipps.
For Williamson Josh Hultz (138) earned a fall and Kade Sottolano (220) scored a forfeit.
Canton 48, South Williamsport 17
The Warriors won nine matches in their non-league victory Tuesday.
Derek Atherton-Ely (195), Trevor Williams (220), Jaden Hulslander (285), Hayden Ward (132) and Brenen Taylor (152) all earned falls while Garrett Storch (182) and Bailey Ferguson (120) each scored a forfeit.
Canton also had two close decisions — Zeke Gilliland (160) edged Nathan Conser 3-2 and Tim Ward (170) decisioned Lane Lusk 5-0.
For South Ryan Schriner (126) had a fall while Trenton Morrison (138) and Landon Lorson (145) earned major decisions.
At 106 Robert Gardner edged Isaac Landis 8-3.
There was a double forfeit at 113.
