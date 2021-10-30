SAYRE — The Rusty Rail rivalry has produced its share of memories for fans and competitors. The 2021 edition added some poignant moments for both sides. But, Athens slid away with the best memory, a 7-6 victory and the Rusty Rail trophy.
While organizers and teams did as much as they could, the weather dominated the evening. The game started an hour early to avoid the heaviest rainfall.
Both teams emphasized the running attack on offense. Shayne Reid carried the load for Athens while David Northrup did the same for Sayre. By the end of the game, it was difficult to read their jersey numbers. Both backs were covered in mud.
Sayre struck first. In the second quarter, Sayre took possession on their own 25-yard line. They kept the ball on the ground with Northrup and Kaden Bennett. On fourth and five from the Athens 39, Brayden Horton found Luke Horton open for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Sayre’s two-point conversion attempt was stuffed by the Athens defense. Sayre led 6-0.
Athens head coach Jack Young noted his teams mentality after the score. “It was a different mentality on the sideline” he said. His kids shrugged off the Redskin score and looked to answer.
Quarterback Mason Lister teamed up with senior receiver Karter Rude to jumpstart the drive. Three consecutive pass plays of 5, 8 and 14 yards got the ball moving. A key reception by JJ Babcock on third and eight kept the drive moving.
A personal foul penalty by Sayre, on a fourth and goal incomplete pass, gave Athens a first and goal at the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Reid bashed into the end zone from one-yard out. Reid also made the extra point to give Athens the 7-6 lead.
Young raved “That might have been one of the best drives of the year in this slop.”
With under a minute left, Sayre was unable to answer before halftime.
The rain increased with the start of the second half. The ground game and ball protection became priorities for both teams.
Sayre forced the first turnover late in the third period. Zack Garrity stripped the ball from Reid at the Athens 33-yard line. Penalties and plays for losses choked the drive and Sayre turned the ball over on downs.
While Athens could not build a drive out of their side of the field, a Caleb Nichols punt changed field position in Athens’ favor with under ten minutes left in the game.
Undaunted, Sayre began to drive the ball through the mud. But, Athens’ Jared Peterson intercepted a long pass over the middle to end the Sayre threat.
Athens responded with a drive of its own, aided by Sayre penalties. The Wildcats drove the ball to midfield and, more importantly, ate up the clock. Athens punted the ball back to Sayre with under two minutes left in the game.
Sayre needed to score quickly and went back to the pass. Unfortunately for Sayre, Rude intercepted a pass to dash their hope of a game-winning drive. Athens was able to kneel the ball and run out the clock.
Athens head coach Jack Young stressed the importance of details for his team. “We talked all week about the little things. We tackled better today. We did a lot of the little things.”
Both Athens and Sayre await to hear their playoff berths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.