Athens won the Williamson Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
They defeated NEB in the final before beating Canton in the semifinals and Sayre in the quarters.
The Panthers topped CV in the semifinals while in the quarters NEB beat Williamson, CV defeated Galeton and Canto won over NoPo.
In pool play Canton went undefeated to win the A bracket. They beat Williamson (27-26, 25-18), Sayre (25-17, 25-17), South Williamsport (25-4, 25-8) and Galeton (25-19, 25-18).
Galeton took second, beating Williamson (25-19, 25-16), Sayre (25-23, 25-20) and South (25-6, 25-8) while Sayre was third, splitting with Williamson (26-27, 26-24) and South (25-12, 25-8).
Williamson came in fourth, sweeping South (25-10, 25-12) after splitting with Sayre.
In pool B NEB went 7-1 to come out on top. They beat CV (25-16, 25-21), split with Athens (18-25, 25-18), swept Coudersport (25-11, 25-18) and beat NoPo (25-12, 25-21).
Athens went 7-1 to take second, sweeping CV (26-24, 27-26), Coudersport (25-11, 25-22) and NoPo (25-16, 25-18).
CV, Coudersport and NoPo all went 2-6 as they split with each other.
For Canton Esther Martin had 21 kills, two assists, two blocks, 14 points and five aces while Emily Ferguson added 44 points, 13 aces, 12 kills and 26 digs.
Carmya Martell finished with 35 points, 14 aces, 47 assists and 10 digs; Rhiley McNett had 15 kills, 11 points and three blocks; Annie Gaiotti had 18 points, five aces and 16 digs; Jill Shay added 11 points, five aces and 18 digs; Jillaney Hartford finished with 13 kills and three blocks and Taylor Gilbert added six points.
Wyalusing 3, Susquehanna 0
25-12, 25-13, 25-15
Lylah Oswald had eight kills and six points as the Rams picked up a non-league volleyball win Saturday.
Sage Superko chipped in with four kills and five points; Haley McGroarty added nine assists and 13 points; Emilee Otis had seven assists; Daphne Fassett had nine points with Deanna Masters and ReAnne Rodriguez getting seven points each.
Wyalusing JV won as well, 25-9, 25-11.
