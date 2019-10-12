ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats came up just short on Friday evening at Alumni Stadium after putting together a 19 point fourth quarter, ultimately falling to the Midd-West Mustangs 34-32.
With just under a minute left on the clock, freshman quarterback Mason Lister rushed the ball in from two yards out.
Now trailing by two and the hopes of a 21-point fourth quarter comeback, Athens lined up to go for two. Head Coach Jack Young elected to go for a tick play, as running-back Caleb Nichols attempted a pass to Lister that was intercepted.
It was the tale of two halves Friday evening for the Wildcats as they scored six points in the first half and 26 in the second.
“It’s a confidence thing,” Young stated that he told his team at halftime. “I told them they can’t stop us.”
Confidence was a word Young used often following the ball game.
“Maybe this game built some confidence in our team,” he added. “It’s all about confidence.”
The Midd-West Mustangs opened the scoring on the very first drive of the game. Hunter Wolfley rattled off a 45-yard run that set up a Trey Lauver four-yard touchdown.
Midd-West went on to double their lead after intercepting an errored Lister pass on Athens’ opening possession.
It was Wolfley again who lead the Mustangs to the endzone, this time doing it himself from 35 yards out.
The Wildcats got on the board early in the second quarter when Lister and wide-out Keegan Rude connected on the first of their four touchdowns on the game.
Midd-West was quick to respond, scoring a touchdown of their own on their next possession. Wolfley scored his second of the game from 13-yards out.
The Mustangs would score once more before the halftime intermission as quarterback Christian Regester connected with a wide-open Gabe Regester for a 38-yard score. The Mustangs lead 27-6 at halftime.
Athens received the ball to open the second half and were quick to double their score. Lister would connected with Rude for their second touchdown from 14-yards out.
Again, it was the Mustangs who would quickly respond, erasing the work of the Wildcats as they scored yet another touchdown. Again, it was Christian Regester and Gabe Regester connecting for a 61-yard score.
As the fourth quarter rolled around, the Wildcats found themselves trailing by 21 points.
The offense went to work, scoring their first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns just a minute deep, this time it was Lister and Rude for 28-yards.
After forcing the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs, Lister and Rude would connected for one final touchdown pass on the game, this time for 47-yards.
With the clock against them, the Wildcats took possession of the ball with 3:01 left, starting from their owner 26 yard line.
Behind the legs of sophomore running back Shayne Reid, who had 58 of the yards, the youth-filled team went 74 yards for the score.
It came down to the two-point conversion as the Wildcats were unable to convert.
Although the Wildcats ended up losing the game, Young said it was one that will go a long way in the development of the young players on the team.
“At one point on defense we had six freshman and sophomores on the field,” said Young. “That’s unbelievable.”
The Wildcats fall to 1-7 on the season and will play host to the Troy Trojans next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.