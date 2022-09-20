Athens comes back to beat Horseheads

Athens 2, Horseheads 1
ATHENS – The Athens Wildcats soccer team rallied back in the second half to top Horseheads 2-1 at home on Monday for their fifth win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Athens 2, Horseheads 1
ATHENS – The Athens Wildcats soccer team rallied back in the second half to top Horseheads 2-1 at home on Monday for their fifth win.
The Wildcats would fall behind in the first half, with Horseheads notching a goal with just under seven minutes left, but would hold them scoreless for the rest of the evening.
In the second half, Athens would knot things up with just under 14 minutes left to play on a goal by Eli Benninger-Jones.
With time dwindling, Korey Miller would notch the deciding goal with just under two minutes remaining on an assist from Levent Van Helden to lift the Wildcats to a win.
The Athens defense was exceptional in the win, holding Horseheads to just four shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Grant Liechty recorded three saves and held them scoreless in the second-half rally.
On offense, Athens made the most of their opportunities converting three shots on goal into two scores.
Horseheads held the advantage on corner kicks 7-3 while Athens had the edge in direct kicks 8-7.
Athens is back on the field on Wednesday when they travel to take on NEB at 4 p.m.
Midd-West 5, Athens 0 (Saturday)
ATHENS – The Athens Wildcats took on a non-league opponent on Saturday and were shut out by a score of 5-0.
Things would remain close in the first half, with Midd-West only holding a 1-0 lead over the Wildcats at the break, but they would get things going in the second.
They would notch four goals in the half while allowing none and only allowed three shots on goal throughout the contest to pick up the 5-0 win.
They received two goals from Owen Solomon and Noah Romig and one goal from Kyle Ferster.
Athens would allow 12 shots on goal, with Grant Leichty recording seven saves during the game.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.