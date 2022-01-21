Athens comes out on top in tri-meet

By The Review
SAYRE — The Athens wrestling team defeated Sayre and Northeast Bradford at a tri-meet on Thursday night.
Athens won both of its matches 66-0, and NEB defeated Sayre 24-12
Athens’ Josh Nittinger opened up the first match of the evening by pinning NEB’s Kamden Ricci at 285 pounds.
Keaton Sinsabaugh followed with a fall against Kolton Keir at 106 pounds to put Athens up 12-0.
After a double-forfeit at 113, Athens’ Mason Vanderpool picked up a first period fall against Brock Fenton at 120.
Gavin Bradley got another pin for Athens at 126 against Tyler Russel
Following another double-forfeit at 132, Athens’ Kaden Setzer pinned Nathan Billings at 132 pounds.
Jacob Courtney (145), Lucas Forbes, (152) and Karter Rude (160) all received forfeits.
Cameron Whitmarsh pinned Dominic Clark at 172 in the final contested bout of the match, and Colin Rosh (189) and Caleb Nason (215) both received forfeits.
The second match of the night featured host Sayre against NEB.
Sayre only sent out two wrestlers, but both won.
Cameron McCutheon recorded a fall at 138 pounds and Joshua Wilson pinned his opponent at 189.
Keir (106), Fenton (120), Russel (126), and Ricci all received forfeits for NEB.
Athens took on Sayre in the final match of the evening, which once again only had two contested bouts.
Setzer pinned McCutcheon at 138 and Rosh pinned Wilson at 189.
The remainder of the scoring came via forfeit.
Sinsabaugh (106), Vanderpool (120), Bradley (126), Courtney (145), Forbes (152), Rude (160), Whitmarsh (172), Nason (215) and Nittinger (285) all accepted forfeits.
There was a double-forfeit at 132 pounds.
Athens will host Wyalusing in a highly anticipated matchup at 7:30 p.m. tonight, and Sayre will travel to Lewisburg for a match on Jan. 29.
NEB will host the Northeast Bradford duals tomorrow.
