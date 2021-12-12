JOHNSON CITY — Norwich’s Torin Williams scored 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to take down Athens in a 59-46 loss yesterday.
Mason Lister and J.J. Babcock each scored 16 points for the Wildcats
Xavier Watson scored 10 points for Athens and Tucker Brown scored eight. Troy Pritchard scored seven points rounding out the balanced scoring effort.
Athens trailed 17-13 after the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored Norwich 18-5 in the second quarter to pull ahead.
Norwich made it tight to the final whistle but never could get a run going.
The Wildcats are back in action on Thursday hosting Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT
JOHNSON CITY — Athens led after a quarter and was within five — at 37-32 — at the half, but the eastern destruction of Wildcats had a bit too much in the end, pinning a 77-68 loss on Athens.
The middle two periods were the problems for Athens as J.C. posted 52 points to Athens’ 35 in that span.
Damari Johnson had 14 of his team-high 25 points in the second quarter. Harrison Smith had seven of his nine in a balanced third period for Johnson City’s Wildcats and Qsan Tucker slammed the door shut in the fourth by hitting seven of nine free throws. He finished with 22 points.
JJ Babcock kept Athens close in the second quarter by netting 14 of his game-high 26 points. Mason Lister added 15 points, Nalen Carling had 10 points and Tucker Brown had nine for Athens’ Wildcats.
Athens will play Norwich, which fell to Newfield 71-65, in the tournament’s consolation game at 10 a.m. today at Johnson City.
