Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 8:45 pm
ROCHESTER — The Athens and cross country team traveled to compete at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday where the Athens boys finished 18th and girls finished 21st.
The Athens boys finished with a team score of 556.
The Wildcats were paced by an impressive finish from Ethan Hicks, who took 13th overall with a time of 16:44.7.
Ethan Denlinger would also turn in a strong performance, taking 29th with a time of 17:12.9.
Nate Prickett (18:52.8) took 133rd, Ronel Ankam (19:28.7) finished 171st, Same Sensenig (21:34.4) took 249th, Aiden Oldroyd (21:37.3) took 310th, and Pierce Oldroyd (22:19.6) finished in 327th.
For the girls, Athens was led by two top-50 finishes on the day in their 21st place team finish, with Sara Bronson once again leading the way for the Lady Wildcats turning in a 12th place finish with a time of 19:00.9.
Emma Bronson was the other top-50 finisher, taking home 47th, as she recorded a time of 20:26.9.
Thea Bentley (21:51.8) took 114th, Abby Prickett (24:43.1) took 244th, Olivia Cheresnowsky (25:02.1) claimed 255th, and Janae Harkins (27:22.8) took 299th for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will be back in action today at 4:30 p.m. when they host Wellsboro and Wyalusing.
