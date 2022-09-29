The Northern Tier League announced its award winners for the 2022 golf season, and Athens junior Evan Cooper earned the top honor of League MVP.
Cooper had the lowest average score among all NTL players this season.
The Northern Tier League announced its award winners for the 2022 golf season, and Athens junior Evan Cooper earned the top honor of League MVP.
Cooper had the lowest average score among all NTL players this season.
Towanda’s Carson Glantz took home Most Improved Player.
Rookie of the Year honors went to North Penn-Mansfield’s Andy Hermansen, and Towanda’s Teagan Irish was the recipient of the Scott Taylor Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
Joining Cooper on the All-NTL First Team are NP-M’s Andrew Green, Cowanesque Valley’s Jordan Vargeson, Athens’ Dylan Saxon and Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey and Nick Salsman.
The All-NTL Second Team selection was comprised of Wellsboro’s Hayden Zuchowski, Hannalee Cleveland and Blake Hamblin, Athens’ Cameron Sullivan and Brady Darrow, Wyalusing’s Kaeden Kusmierz and NP-M’s Eli Stein.
Athens took home the NTL team title with a perfect league record of 42-0.
Wyalusing finished second with a 33-9 record, Wellsboro took third, NP-M was fourth, CV was fifth, Towanda was sixth and Sayre was seventh.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
