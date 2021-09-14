ONEONTA— The Athens cross country team competed it in its’ first meet of the 2021 season on Saturday Sep. 11 in the Dave Forbes Invitational.
In the Boys 5000 meter run Athens’ Kyle Anthony finished in ninth place with a time of 17:37.3. Also for Athens, Matt Gorsline finished in 12th posting a time of 17:45.8 and Ethan Delinger finished right behind in 13th place posting a 17:47.6.
The Athens’s boys team finished in third place with a score of 97. Ithaca finished in first place followed by Columbia in second.
“Today was a really good start for us,” Athens boys cross country team coach Mike Bronson said. “All of our kids did a great job of getting out there and competing. For a lot of our kids this was their first time competing in a big invitational. The boys ran really well, they stuck together in their packs and ended up finishing 3rd as a team. Matt Gorsline, Kyle Anthony, and Ethan Denlinger did a good job up front working together as a group.”
In the girls varsity 5000 meter run Athens’ Sara Bronson placed 9th with a time of 21:11.3. Teammate Emma Bronson was not far behind placing 12th with a time of 21:28.8. The Athens girls team placed in 9th place.
“It was great to see the kids be able to start the season off with a good sized invitational this year since they missed out on them last year,” Athens girls cross country team coach Scott Riley said. “Sara and Emma Bronson had very strong starts to their season with some pretty fast times which equaled high place finished. The girls as a team ran very well today as well. We were very pleased with the efforts and performance we received from all of them.”
The Athens’ cross country has its first league meet of the season on Tuesday Sep. 14 at Sayre at 4:30 p.m.
