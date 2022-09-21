ATHENS — The Athens cross country team squared off against Sayre and Troy on Tuesday, and went a combined 3-1 on the day.
Girls
Athens defeated Troy 24-32 and bested Sayre 15-47. The Lady Trojans picked up one win on the day, beating Sayre 17-40.
Athens’ Sara Bronson finished in first place with a time of 20 minutes, 39 seconds, and Emma Bronson was second with a 21:49.
Katy Lackey led Troy with a 22:17 to take third overall, and teammate Alyssa Parks took fourth in 22:28.
Corey Ault led Sayre with a time of 28:39.
Thea Bentley took fifth overall in 22:40, while Emily Henderson (25:31) and Olivia Cheresnowsky (27:39) rounded out the top five for Athens.
Lily DePew (24:19), Isis Lyon (25:56) and Lilly Robbins (29:47) completed Troy’s top five.
Also competing for Sayre were Rose Shikanga (28:58), Deborah Shikanga (30:12) and Olivia Corbin (36:28).
Boys
The Troy boys team topped Athens 25-34 and Sayre 15-50, while the Wildcats picked up a 15-48 win against Sayre.
Athens’ Ethan Hicks ran an 18:21 to take first in the boys race and teammate Ethan Denlinger was second in 18:54.
The next five spots belonged to Troy.
Lance Heasley ran a 19:06 to take third place, Jacob Hinman was fourth in 19:29, Brody Campbell posted a 19:54 to place fifth, Hart Houseknecht took sixth in 20:02 and Lucas Lexsley clocked a 20:22 to earn seventh place.
Nate Prickett (20:52), Ronel Ankam (22:00) and Aiden Oldroyd (22:45) completed the top five for Athens.
Sayre was represented by Sam Claypool, who had a time of 22:24, and Mark Golden with a 25:59.
All three teams will run again next Tuesday. Athens will travel to Towanda, Troy will host Canton and Wyalusing, and Sayre will be at home against Sullivan County and North Penn-Mansfield.
Wellsboro/NP-M at Towanda
TOWANDA — The Towanda cross country team hosted North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro for an NTL meet on Tuesday, as the boys and girls teams each picked up wins.
Girls
The Lady Knights earned two wins, topping Wellsboro 20-41 and NP-M 25-30.
Wellsboro’s Maddie Gage took first overall in the girls race with a time of 23:34.
Marissa Wise paced Towanda with a 24:03 to take second place, while Taylor Brennan ran a 26:32 and placed fourth.
Madison Nonnemacher finished eight seconds behind Brennan in fifth place with a 26:40 and Noelle Rogers ran a 28:40 to round out the top five for the Lady Knights.
Boys
The Towanda boys team also went 2-0 on the day, beating Wellsboro 15-47 and NP-M 15-46.
The Black Knights swept the meet with runners in first through fifth place. All five runners finished within one minute of each other
Nate Spencer led the way in first place with a time of 20:01, Luke Tavani clocked a 20:14 to take second, Eric McGee was third in 20:25, Jack Tavani took fourth with a 20:40, and Jacob Carr ran a 20:42 to place fifth.
Towanda will be back in action next Tuesday at home against Athens.
NEB at Canton
CANTON — The Northeast Bradford boys and girls cross country teams both won over Canton in an NTL meet on Tuesday.
Girls
The Lady Panthers topped the Lady Warriors 19-37 in the girls team competition.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch continued to dominate, taking first place with a time of 21:00.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts took second in 22:20.
NEB runners took third through sixth place.
Anaiah Kolesar (23:15) was third, Lilah Hughes (23:17) was fourth, Amelia Kapr (23:19) was fifth and Melanie Shumway (25:14) was sixth.
For Canton, Kali Wesneski ran a 25:59, Lacey Norton clocked a 26:09, Emmy Tymeson posted a 26:38 and Jazmyn Hicock ran a 28:49 to complete Canton’s top five.
Boys
NEB runners occupied the top seven spots as the Panthers defeated Canton 15-50.
Creed Dewing led the way in first place with an 18:49, and Ryan Jones was second in 19:42.
Dayton Russell (21:03), Aiden Kapr (21:04), Tanner Herb (21:07), Ayden Finch (21:31) and Norman Strauss (21:32) filled the next five spots to complete the sweep.
Canton was led by Brayden Vroman who had a time of 21:37.
Lawrence Halbfoerster (21:40), Simon Wile (22:06), Hunter Brackman (23:13) and Russell Martin (24:02) rounded out the top five for Canton.
Next week, Canton will run at Troy and NEB will compete at Wellsboro.
CV/Wyalusing at Sullivan County
LAPORTE — Sullivan County welcomed in Cowanesque Valley and Wyalusing for a cross country meet on Tuesday, with CV and Wyalusing each earning a few wins.
Girls
The Lady Rams topped Sullivan County 15-46 and CV 16-43, while CV beat Sullivan County 26-29 in team competition.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe took first overall with a time of 23:26, and three consecutive Lady Rams runners followed her across the finish line.
Megan King (25:09) was second, Laina Beebe (25:39) was third and Kassandra Kerin (25:55) took fourth.
Kira Allen (26:45) placed sixth and completed the Wyalusing top five.
Sullivan County was led by Libby Moore with a time of 27:18 and Sammy Norton with a 27:57.
Boys
CV beat Wyalusing 17-44 and Sullivan County 15-49, while Wyalusing topped Sullivan County 18-45.
CV’s Kristian Mizdail won the boys race with a time of 18:42.
Wyalusing was led by Trennan Tewskbury, who ran a 20:30 and finished fifth.
Jeremy Clauser (20:30), Landen Kauffman (22:06), Clayton Petlock (22:12) and Jake Caplan (22:36) rounded out Wyalusing’s top five.
Tucker Blasi led Sullivan County with a time of 21:19.
Next up for Wyalusing is a meet at Troy and Sullivan County will run at Sayre.
