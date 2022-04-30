Athens Dispatches Troy in Rickert Game

ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats routed the visiting Troy Trojans 12-1 in the third annual Andy Rickert Memorial Baseball game.
The game honors Andy Rickert, and his impact on the Athens community. Rickert lost a courageous battle to brain cancer. The Andy Rickert Memorial group formed to continue spreading the kindess and commitment to the community that Rickert lived.
The group organizes events that allow them to provide scholarships and support families in need.
Athens established control from the first inning. Lucas Kraft dealt filthy stuff from the mound. He retired the first three batters. The last two struck out looking.
Athens head coach Charlie Havens praised Kraft’s performance. “He was dealing tonight. His curve ball was moving.”
Karter Rude led off with a double for the Wildcats in the bottom of the first. Caleb Nichols drove a ball into right field to drive Rude home. Two batters into the game and Athens led 1-0. Two batters later, Mason Lister batted in Nichols for a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats added a run in the bottom of the second. Kaden Setzer led off the inning with a single. He was able to cross home plate when Nichols singled to the shortstop.
Setzer made his season debut in the game. He had been recovering from a wrestling injury. Havens explained the importance of Setzer’s return. “He’s our spark plug. He’s one of our leaders. That was a huge difference for our team tonight.”
Athens erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third. Rude, Nichols and Kraft each got two RBIs in the inning. The explosion put Athens up 12-0.
The Wildcats thrived at the plate and Havens credited a change in approach for his batter’s success. “That’s the type of pitching we’ve struggled on all year. We did a lot of tee work yesterday to be prepared for more of that type of pitching.”
Troy’s Kory Schucker provided the lone highlight for his team at the plate. In the top of the fourth, Schucker nailed a ball. The ball left the field in a hurry, easily clearing the left field fence.
Schucker’s tape measure shot ended the scoring for both teams at 12-1.
Justice Chimics and Camden Allen shared pitching duties for Troy. Schucker was one of only three Troy batters to get on base. Camryn Harwick and Chimics reached base on errors.
Kraft pitched four innings, struck out four and walked none for Athens. Cameron Sullivan pitched one inning and struck out four in relief.
Nichols led the Athens offense with three hits and three RBIs.
Athens hosts Tioga and Waverly today. Troy will host Wyalusing on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.