It’s still a good situation for the Wildcats, who finished the regular season Friday night with a 35-7 win at Montgomery. Up next is the District 4 Class AAA playoffs, as Athens firmed up its position after entering the weekend as the No. 3 seed of four eligible teams and a possible game against Danville next week.
“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks,” said Athens (5-1) coach Jack Young, whose team rebounded from a loss to Canton by beating South Williamsport and now
Montgomery. “We’ve got to get our bodies right, get our minds right. We’ll get back to work Monday and see if we can compete.”
That wasn’t an issue Friday night, though Young was concerned about performance after a two-hour school bus ride, the kind of thing everyone deals with in the postseason. Athens led from the first play, a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown by Caleb Nichols.
Nichols later scored on a second-quarter run before Athens pulled away in the second half.
Devon Deem scored Montgomery’s lone touchdown on a 10-yard screen pass from Logan Almeida. Kaide Drick led Montgomery with 76 yards on 18 rushes. Almeida ran 4 times for 50 yards.
Shayne Reid ran 20 times for 144 yards for Athens. He rushed for a third-quarter touchdown and his 56-yard punt return set up the final score, a 5-yard J.J. Babcock touchdown reception.
Montgomery (3-4) could play additional games in the next month, but nothing official is scheduled.
“Our boys played hard, I just don’t think we had the complete game we had last week,” said Montgomery coach Paul Bozella, whose team entered off consecutive wins. “Our defense kept us in this, but when you give up a pick six to start against a team like Athens, that’s hard to beat.”
A 14-play, 46 yard drive to start the third quarter ate up nearly 7 and a half minutes for Athens, though it didn’t score a point. A 21-yard coffin-corner punt aimed out of bounds kept the field position edge firmly on the Wildcats’ side through the second half until some later big plays led to more scores.
Athens entered as the No. 3 seed in District 4 Class AAA, and the win firmed up a semifinal game next week, possibly with a Danville team that entered Friday as the No. 2 seed.
Bozella said Athens would see Deem “in their sleep” for the pressure he brought Athens’ passing game, and Towanda coach Jack Young said the pressure worked.
“We weren’t picking it up well, but bottom line, our run game is getting better and better,” said Young. “When you run the ball, and I”m an old football coach, if you can run you are gonna’ run it. We’d see it on film. They got better all season long, but we got our will on them.”
Montgomery’s field position never really recovered in the second half. After trading third-quarter punts, the Red Raiders looked alive after the line bulled over Athens’ line of Leon brothers (Brent and Bradley) to convert a fourth-and-one at the end of the third quarter.
But two plays later, Athens’ Keegan Rude intercepted Logan Almeida and returned it 23 yards to set up Reid’s second touchdown and a 28-7 lead.
Another big play, Reid’s long punt return that started with him picking up a bouncing ball, set up the last score.
“We haven’t done a great job fielding punt returns,” said Young. “We did that a couple times tonight, fielding balls that could have rolled for a 10-yard disadvantage. But we’ll go next week with it and see what happens.”
