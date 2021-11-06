MONTOURSVILLE — The Athens Wildcats struggled to contain the Montoursville offense and could not get much going when they had the ball in a 48-14 loss in the District IV Class AAA quarterfinals on Friday.
Montoursville got off to a fast start, as Matt Conklin returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
It was not the way the Wildcats wanted to start the game.
“It was something we talked about,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “We needed that type of thing to set the tone and help us set the confidence. It was a backbreaker for sure.”
After a big play on their first play from scrimmage, the Wildcats were forced to punt, and the Warriors marched down the field on a scoring drive capped off by a 3-yard run by Kayden Frame.
On the next drive, Marco Pulizzi intercepted Mason Lister and returned it to the 1-yard line.
Frame punched it one from one yard out on the next play to put Montoursville ahead 21-0 with four minutes to go in the first quarter.
Montoursville added another score on a 6-yard pass from Maddix Dalena to Jake Reeder.
Athens responded with a 76-yard pickup on a hook-and-lateral. Lister passed to Caleb Nichols, who pitched it to Shayne Reid who carried it for a big gain.
The drive stalled two plays later when Athens fumbled it away.
The Wildcats’ defense buckled down on the next drive and forced their first punt of the night after the lost fumble.
Athens finally got on the board with five minutes to go before the half when Lister hit Karter Rude in the front corner of the end zone from 26 yards out.
Athens recovered the ensuing kickoff, but once again, a big play was followed by a bad one when Lister was intercepted again.
Montoursville responded with a scoring drive ending with a 14-yard run by #9 to give the Warriors a 35-7 lead going into halftime.
“I don’t think we gave them our best tonight,” Young said. “I don’t think they’re that much better than us, but you can’t make those kinds of mistakes in any game, let alone the playoffs.”
A fake punt attempt by Athens on the first drive of the second half was ill fated, and the Warriors capitalized with a 33-yard touchdown run by Dylan Blackwell.
Blackwell scored again on a 4-yard run three minutes later.
Lister and Rude connected for another touchdown with 8:54 to go in the game, this time on a 34-yard catch and run to make the score 48-14.
The loss was a difficult way to end the season for the Wildcats, especially the seniors.
“It’s tough. You just need to take some time and reflect,” Young said. “We’ll meet as a team next week and we’ll talk a little bit and show some thanks. We always appreciate these kids, and their time and their effort, and how they play. Some of these seniors have played a lot of football, and they’ve played their tails off. I’m appreciative of that.”
