WELLSBORO — The Athens boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Wellsboro on Thursday evening.
For the Hornets, the win caps off an undefeated season in league play and secures the NTL Championship.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
WELLSBORO — The Athens boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Wellsboro on Thursday evening.
For the Hornets, the win caps off an undefeated season in league play and secures the NTL Championship.
Wellsboro got on the board just seconds into the game with a goal from Jack Poirer.
Brayden Post scored a Wildcat goal 19 minutes into the first half to tie the game up 1-1.
Sam Rudy gave Wellsboro the lead once again halfway through the second half, and the Green Hornets held on for the win.
Wellsboro outshot Athens 11-7 and held an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Grant Liechty made 10 saves in goal for Athens.
Athens, now 9-7-1, will conclude its regular season at home against Williamson at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.