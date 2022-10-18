Athens drops non-league contest to Montoursville

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats dropped a home non-league contest to Montoursville on Saturday by a score of 8-0.
Montoursville would notch five first-half goals and three in the second half, and Athens was unable to get on the board during the contest.
Montoursville outshot Athens 13-1 on goal and 6-2 on corners, while Karlee Bartlow recorded four saves for Athens in the effort.
Athens also recorded nine direct kicks in the loss, while Montoursville had six in the game.
Athens is now 7-7-1 overall on the season and 7-2-1 in league play and faces off on the road against Bloomsburg on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.