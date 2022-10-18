Athens drops non-league contest to Montoursville

Athens’ Kaitlyn Sutton controls the ball during Saturday’s game against Montoursville.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats dropped a home non-league contest to Montoursville on Saturday by a score of 8-0.

Montoursville would notch five first-half goals and three in the second half, and Athens was unable to get on the board during the contest.