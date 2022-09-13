Athens drops NY crossover game to Waverly

WAVERLY — Though many soccer teams hang their hats on high-octane offenses, the Waverly Lady Wolverines used their speedy and tenacious defense to suffocate the Athens Lady Wildcats by a score of 2-0 on Monday evening.
“The girls know, and I’ve said it before, I’m a very defensive-minded coach,” Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan said. “Going into this game, I told my captains and my assistant, ‘Listen, I want to jack up our defense because that’s where our strength is,’ and not a lot of teams we play against have a sweep, so we utilize having that additional person up top.”
The sweeper she was referring to was eighth-grader Makenzie Olmstead, and the young Lady Wolverine was key in halting the Athens attack over and over again.
In the first half, both teams displayed a stingy defense, but it was Waverly who would control the time of possession and held Athens to no shots on goal.
But inversely, the Athens defense was also able to keep Waverly scoreless, with their goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow making a few big saves to keep things knotted up.
The Athens keeper would record 13 total saves on the night, and did everything she could to keep the Lady Wildcats within striking distance.
But in the second half, Waverly (3-0) started to clean up their touches on offense and would strike first.
“We were wearing ourselves down honestly, offensively,” Hogan said. “More than a couple of times we were sending our forwards like a hail mary pass. So we tried to work on finding that happy medium.”
It wouldn’t take long for Waverly to find the back of the net in the second half, and after a series of strong passes, Lea VanAllen would finish things off with an assist from Makenzie Olmsted at the 38:41 mark.
Athens would have a few opportunities to tie things up throughout the next 20 minutes. However, the strong Waverly defense paired with an excellent game from freshman goalie Claire Clonch who came up big in her first full start in a varsity game, would keep the Wildcats off the board.
“This is the first time I’ve had her in goal for an entire game like ever,” Hogan said. “She’s only a ninth-grader, so she’s still pretty new … She’s usually my starting left defender, so pulling her off the field was a risk. But thankfully we had some movement that we could do and she played phenomenal.”
Clonch would reject six shots on the night, all in the second half, and gave her team a lift late when Athens (1-2) was in desperation mode late in the contest.
With the defense clicking, VanAllen would prove to be the offensive spark needed and would net her second goal on an assist from Kennedy Westbrook at just under the halfway point in the second half to ice the game for her team and move them to a perfect 3-0 record early in the 2022 season.
Waverly has only allowed one goal in their first three contests of the season, and the defense that is laden with speed has earned a lot of confidence with their coaching staff.
“I just have a lot of confidence in my defense,” Hogan said. “Yeah, they are pretty comfortable.”
For the Lady Wildcats, they drop to 1-2 on the season and will look to get back on track when they travel to NP-Mansfield on Tuesday to take on the Lady Panthers at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.