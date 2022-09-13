Athens drops NY crossover game to Waverly

Athens’ Meghan Flynn tracks a ball in the air during Monday’s game against Waverly

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

WAVERLY — Though many soccer teams hang their hats on high-octane offenses, the Waverly Lady Wolverines used their speedy and tenacious defense to suffocate the Athens Lady Wildcats by a score of 2-0 on Monday evening.

“The girls know, and I’ve said it before, I’m a very defensive-minded coach,” Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan said. “Going into this game, I told my captains and my assistant, ‘Listen, I want to jack up our defense because that’s where our strength is,’ and not a lot of teams we play against have a sweep, so we utilize having that additional person up top.”