On the final day of the PIAA Wrestling AA Tournament at the Giant Center, Athens was looking to build some momentum towards next season. With two kids wrestling their final match of the season in the placing round, and one of those two wrestling his final high school match, there was a lot on the line.
Ultimately, Gavin Bradley took 7th and Senior Keegan Braund took 8th . Bradley took on Connor Brown of Littlestown in the 7th place bout at 113 pounds. The first period was scoreless, but Bradley had used his patented pace to get an advantage. It showed in the second period. After getting called for a penalty point, Bradley got on his offense in the second period and scored a takedown with 1:08 to go in the second period after cracking down on Brown’s hips. He added another with :28 left in the third period and took a 4-3 lead to the third period.
Bradley got one final takedown to end his season in the third period, and he put an impressive ride on to win 6-3 and capture seventh, the Sophomore’s second state medal.
“It’s good to end with a win,” said assistant coach Jay White. “Last year he ended with a loss so we will see how he wrestles over the summer and next year coming off a win.”
Keegan Braund took on Nicholas Warnke of Saucon Valley in the seventh place at 285 pounds. The first period was scoreless, with Braund showing some nice defense on his feet, but Coach White knew that the real test would be when Warnke got on top.
“That kid is really tough on top,” said Whit. “ He pulls you down from top so well.”
That’s exactly what happened. Athens thought they had a gameplan for when Braund had to go underneath.
“On film we saw that if Keegan could get to his feet he could step behind and take advantage of that.”
Braund never got to his feet though. Warnke broke Braund down and then grabbed an arm. He worked the arm for around 45 seconds before taking Braund over to his back and getting the fall at the 3:55 mark. Braund finished his career as a PIAA 8th place finisher.
For White, Braund sets an example for kids in his room. “We will be able to point up to the banner and say ‘look at him’” he said. “That’s a kid who basically won as many matches this year as he had the last three years.”
