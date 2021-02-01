Every team dreams of a duo like the Athens girls have.
The inside/outside dream pairing of Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik.
And, no pair had a bigger combined week than the two.
Macik averaged 24 points a game in three games this week, including 34 points in a double overtime win over Sullivan County.
Miller scored her 1,000th career point in a win over CV, on the same day she signed to play college ball at Penn College.
For Miller, it’s special just having a season this year.
“It’s been amazing to be out here with these girls,” she said. “Especially my senior season, we all have been playing together since we were little and it feels really amazing to be out here playing.”
Few players have made the jump in their game that Macik has.
“A lot of it has been my teammates pushing me and my coach helping,” Macik said. “But, I have come a long way.”
With Macik developing into one of the best players in the region, teams have to pick their poison with the Wildcats.
On one hand you can key on Macik, and leave Miller, who is one of the best shooters in school history, open. On the other hand you can focus on Miller, and Macik will destroy you in the paint.
“She is a big threat we dump it down to her and she makes a post move and if they double down we have a shot outside,” Miller said. “She is really good at finishing in the paint.”
For everyone the inside/outside combination makes their lives easier.
“It’s easier just to get my feet set,” Miller said. “I call her and she knows she has me behind her (for the shot) and we work well together.”
“It’s nice having the room,” Macik said. “If they double down I know I have shooters outside and if they do I know where they are because I’ve played with them so long.”
One big thing that helps Macik is her athleticism and ability to play on the perimeter as well as in the paint.
“If we need her she can bring the ball up the floor,” Miller said. “On our press play we can just lob it to her and we know she can drive right by them to the basket. She can even shoot the outside shot, but her speed definitely helps her get to the basket.”
For Macik it’s that athleticism that lets her dominant without the size of some post players in the area.
“Being not as tall or big as most of the post players, I have had to use my speed around the perimeter to get to the basket,” Macik said.
For both players it is special to be part of the team as they have gotten off to a strong start this year.
“It’s awesome just to be finishing up my senior season, and I’m going to work to get better,” Miller said.
“It’s been really good because we are a really tight team and we want to be able to play with these seniors one last time,” Macik said.
Next year Miller will play at Penn College, while Macik has one year left at Athens, and then she is deciding on what’s next. She wants to either play
basketball or softball in college.
While she hasn’t decided for sure on her future, Macik knows the success she is having now is making her just want to keep getting better.
“It makes me want to play more basketball,” she said. “For my team and me, I just want to keep winning.”
And this week she made the ultimate winning play, as she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the put-back with a second left in regulation as Athens forced overtime and beat Sullivan County in the second overtime.
Miller just knows Macik comes through in those moments.
“I know she has a vertical and is very fast and can get to balls like that and put that back up,” Miller said.
For Macik, those are the moments she loves.
“Honestly, those are my favorite,” Macik said. “I just know I’m going to grab them and put them back up.”
For Miller, this year is a bit different as she is one of the senior leaders on the team.
The senior, who just became the seventh player in school history with 1,000 career points, joining Jennifer Nichols, Maryellen Onofre, Emily Lunger, Taylor Clark, Michelle Shaffer and Kelly McCarty in the 1,000-point club, knows that she has to be ready to take the big shots this year.
“It’s crazy,” Miller said of being a senior. “But, I need to know they are going to look for me and I have to have confidence in myself to make the last shot.”
RETURN TO THE COURT
A year ago the Wyalusing boys had a strong season.
They were in the hunt in the NTL standings all season long, and won their first PIAA game in 17 years.
This year, the Rams lost Shane Fuhrey to graduation, but return a large portion of their lineup from last year.
The team also has a couple key additions this year adding to their depth.
Last year Isaiah Way and Kashawn Cameron didn’t play basketball.
Both are also standouts in football and track and field, and they were focused on other sports last winter.
This year the two are back, and they are instantly making a big impact.
Way is the team’s leading scorer at nearly 15 points a game. Cameron is a defensive force, and a big contributor on the boards for the Rams.
For coach Brent Keyes getting two key players like Way and Cameron back in the sport is nice. Getting two players who have fit in so well makes it even more special.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have both Isaiah and Kashawn back with us for this season,” Keyes said. “They have come back and accepted their roles, have worked extremely hard, and played very well. We only ask of all of our guys that they are coachable and great teammates, and they have been both.
With the development of guys from last year’s team. And, adding two more players, it just makes this year’s Wyalusing team that much deeper.
“We saw so much growth last year from so many of our players, adding two more talented guys that fit into how we are trying to play gives us an even better opportunity to have a successful season,” Keyes said. “I have been so impressed with the attitudes on our team thus far. This team is incredibly deep and all of our guys have been willing to sacrifice for whatever the team needs each night.”
SENIOR GRIFFINS
Right now the Sullivan County boys sit at 1-2 on the year.
But, already you can see signs of what the team can do.
They fought to the end in their loss to St. John Neumann, and every year coach Glenn Vaughan has them peaking for the playoffs.
Led by three seniors, the Griffins are ready to start making some noise this year.
Jalen Thomas is the do-everything player for Sullivan County. The senior averages 10.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 steals a game.
Trace Neary might be a guard on the roster, but he also is the leading rebounder for Sullivan County, while also scoring 13 points a contest.
Alex Schweitzer is the defensive whiz, who also puts up 10.3 points a contest.
For the Griffins it’s the seniors who will lead the team as they head deeper into the season.
GOOD BALANCE
The Athens Wildcats continue to get balance in their games this year, and the shooting was red hot in a win over CV this week.
Mason Lister was 3-for-5 from three with 13 points in a win over CV, shooting 71% from the floor.
Nalen Carling went 6-for-6 from the field in a 13-point game.
J.J. Babcock shot 61% from the floor and finished with a game-high 18 points.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
GIRLS: There are a lot of big performances this week, including a couple of huge milestones.
But, the biggest performance of the week belonged to Athens’ Caydence Macik.
In a double-overtime thriller with Sullivan County it was the Athens junior who refused to let her team lose.
Macik put up a career-high 34 points in the win, including the game-tying shot with a second left in regulation to force overtime.
BOYS: Noah Spencer has been scoring a lot this year, over 20 points a contest, but it’s not just the North Penn-Liberty seniors offense that has stood out. Spencer does everything for the unbeaten Mounties, and in a win over Williamson this week he put up a triple-double, scoring 26 points in the contest.
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Towanda girls remain unbeaten, and they have picked up some big non-league wins, including a victory over Montoursville.
On the boys’ side, NP-Liberty has started the year strong, and is unbeaten on the year, including a big win over NP-Mansfield.
MATCHUP TO WATCH
On Tuesday the Towanda girls play host to Athens in a key NTL showdown.
It’s a matchup of the top two teams in the NTL Division I standings.
And, a matchup of the top two teams from last year.
A year ago Towanda won the regular season title and Athens won the NTL showdown game.
Athens features Kayleigh Miller, who scored her 1,000th career point this week, and Caydence Macik who averaged 24 points a game this week, and had a 34-point game against Sullivan County.
Towanda is led by Paige Manchester, who is having a dominant sophomore season, along with junior Porschia Bennett and senior Erin Barrett.
IN COLLEGE
Wyalusing graduate Trevor Woodruff and the Bucknell women’s basketball team remain unbeaten on the year, moving to 7-0.
They had a pair of games against Colgate postponed, but on Saturday they beat Lehigh 76-64.
Only once this year have they been within 10 points in a game.
Former Troy standout Morgan Gentile, who graduated from Elmira and is the daughter of Towanda girls’ basketball coach Rob Gentile, has appeared in four games for Division 1 St. Bonaventure.
She has played in six games this year.
Gentile played in Friday’s game against St. Louis, playing a minute for the Bonnies.
Notre Dame graduate Mary Foster had five points and six rebounds, with three blocked shots, in a Daemen College win over D’Youville.
Foster, who transferred from Division I New Hampshire, has played in all four games, all wins by Daemen. She averages 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds a game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.