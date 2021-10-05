CHEMUNG — Evan Cooper and Dylan Saxon each shot 83 to lead Athens to a win at Monday’s rain-soaked NTL Golf match at Tomasso’s.
Athens shot a 340 as a team, followed by Sayre in second with a 347. Wellsboro’s score of 354 was good for third place, and Wyalusing was one stroke behind with a 355. Cowanesque Valley finished fifth with a 427, Towanda was sixth with a 455 and North Penn-Mansfield finished in seventh with a 456.
Saxon birdied the 11th and 13th holes, and Cooper carded a birdie on 16.
Also scoring for Athens were Cameron Sullivan with an 85 and Lucas Kraft with an 89.
Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer was the medalist, shooting a 75 to finish one stroke better than NP-M’s Andrew Green.
VanDuzer birdied the 16th hole.
Dylan Seck was second for Sayre with an 89, followed by Jackson Hubbard with a 91 and Dom Fabbri with a 92.
Wellsboro’s Hayden Zuchowski and Hannalee Cleveland both shot 86, and Blake Hamblem shot an 89.
Garrett Chapman shot an 84 for Towanda, including birdies on the 10th and 16th holes.
Ryan Elliott finished second for Towanda with a 94.
Wyalusing’s Grady Cobb shot the third-best score of the day with a 79.
Brody Fuhrey shot a 92 for the Rams and Nick Salsman had a 93.
Sayre currently tops the NTL standings with a 25-5 record. Athens is second with a 28-7 record, followed by Wellsboro at 27-8. Wyalusing sits in fourth at 22-13, and Towanda is in fifth at 10-25. Cowanesque Valley is sixth with a record of 8-27, and NP-M is seventh at 0-35.
The NTL will reconvene at Tyoga Country Club on Wednesday for Wellsboro’s home match, the final one of the regular season.
