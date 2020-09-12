The Athens Wildcats emerged victorious in a highly contested Week One game against Sayre on Friday night.
Athens (1-0, 1-0) fumbled the ball three times and lost all of them — including two in the red zone — but Sayre (0-1, 0-1) was unable to capitalize.
In a game that featured six total turnovers, it was no surprise when a fumble in Athens territory wound up costing Sayre the game.
After Caleb Nichols hit a 27-yard field goal to go ahead, Sayre was able to draw within striking distance following a fourth-down conversion on a long pass down the sideline to Tavone McClenny.
With less than a minute to go, Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman called a run on the next play, and the ball came loose.
Sayre also fumbled with around six minutes to go, leading to the Athens field goal.
“You’ve got to clamp down on the ball in those situations,” Gorman said. “I thought the way we were moving, we were going to get a shot, but we can’t keep having those mistakes.”
Sayre was also without starting quarterback Brayden Horton, as sophomore Luke Horton led the offense.
“I think Luke did just fine,” Gorman said of the situation. “I don’t think it’s a Luke issue, I think it’s a team issue of us not holding onto the ball.”
“If we don’t hold onto the ball, we’re not winning,” he added.
Aside from the turnovers, Gorman said his offense performed well, especially in the ground game.
Sayre rushed for 166 yards in the game.
Dave Northrup led the team with 69 yards and a touchdown, and Jake Bennett was right behind him with 63.
“We’ve just got to be better on ball security,” said Gorman.
The Wildcats scored their only touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 32-yard reception by Shayne Reid.
Quarterback Mason Lister was flushed out of the pocket, and threw a strike to Reid in the back of the end zone while on the run.
“It’s all about the energy,” Lister said about the play. “We have a good (offensive) line who kept the play going.”
Lister finished the game with 161 passing yards, 80 of which were to junior wide receiver Karter Rude, who tallied seven receptions.
The Wildcats unveiled a no-huddle offense in the game, which head coach Jack Young said went well.
“We kind of got out of it a little bit when people started cramping and injuries happened,” he said. “Then you don’t have that cohesion of getting your groups on the field ... but we’re going to keep moving forward with that.”
Young complemented the durability of both teams in the first game of the season.
Durability was not the only concern for either team in this Week One matchup, as Sayre and Athens faced off in a rivalry game typically saved for the end of the year.
“(The seniors) took over when the schedule first came out two weeks ago,” Young said. “They said ‘We’re doing whatever it takes.’ That was the kind of game it was tonight.”
