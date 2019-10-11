WELLSBORO — Truly great teams find ways to win when they might not have their A game. That was the case for the Athens Wildcats Boys’ Soccer Team Thursday night in a crucial NTL matchup against Wellsboro. With a win, Athens would clinch the NTL title for a sixth straight year. A loss, and Wellsboro would be in prime position to share it after finishing second five years in a row. Ultimately, Athens prevailed 2-1 at the Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex, fighting back from a 1-0 first half deficit.
“I think it’s phenomenal, winning year after year….. the boys work hard and take pride in it,” remarked Athens Head Coach Jake Lezak after the win between the only two programs in NTL history to win District IV championships. Fifty goal scorer Aaron Lane, who scored the first goal for Athens, echoed the sentiment of Lezak by saying he took pride in the streak continuing.
Wellsboro looked much the better side early on, though. Just three minutes in, Athens was caught with their keeper out of the net and Will Poirier’s half volley attempt from 24 yards out hit the cross bar. Wellsboro would get their payoff though, as with 22 minutes left in the half Athens committed a foul on the edge of the box. Will Poirier lined up the free kick and hit a shot around the wall to the near post side that slide into the lower corner of the net. It was the start Wellsboro needed if they were to pull the upset.
Athens would get a crucial goal before the half. After a Hornet backpass was under hit, Lane picked the ball up between the two centerbacks, took two touches into the box, and calmly beat the Wellsboro keeper to the left post to even it up at one with 1:59 remaining in the first half.
“I really didn’t think about it much. I saw the ball and just let my instincts take over,” said Lane after the game.
Athens would strike quickly in the second half as a minute and a half in Jesse Sumner beat the Wellsboro right back, cut inside, and rifled a shot near post in for a 2-1 lead.
“I’d been getting the inside all match and knew if I got the ball I could finish,” said Sumner.
Coach Lezak stated after the match he wanted to keep the pressure on, saying that if you sit back with a one goal lead, something bad is bound to happen. Athens withstood a Wellsboro onslaught late and captured that sixth straight NTL title.
“It feels great to come in here and beat another good team in Wellsboro in a competitive match,” said Sumner.
