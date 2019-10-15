ATHENS — An Abby Sindoni goal gave Athens a 1-0 win over Wellsboro in girls’ soccer action.
The victory gives the Wildcats another undefeated league season.
Athens out shot Wellsboro 29-1 and had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Wyalusing 17, Sayre 0
Hailey Jayne netted seven goals as the Rams picked up the NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
Olivia Spencer added six goals as Laila Botts and Callie Bennett also scored.
Sayre started the game with nine players and finished with seven as Wyalusing took players off the field in the second half.
The girls fought til the end tonight,” said Sayre coach Tracey Mennig. “Emily (Sutryk) stepped up and played her best in goal. Abby (Moliski) and Courtney (Sindoni) gave all they had til the end. The girls played with integrity and heart despite the circumstances. It has been a tough season with low numbers and injuries but the girls have given it their all.”
Williamson 2, Montgomery 0
Felicia Earle and Claire Miller each scored in the Warrior’s non-league win Monday.
Williamson out shot Montgomery 11-5 and had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
Mt. Carmel 4, Sullivan County 3
Bethany Beinlich, Chloe Burke and Kerrigan Wettlaufer each had a goal for the Griffins in the loss.
Beinlich also had two assists with Wettlaufer getting one helper.
Kassidy Beinlich made 22 saves in goal for Sullivan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.