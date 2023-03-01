Athens falls in D4 semis, still alive for states

Athens’ Luke Horton scores on a fastbreak during Tuesday’s game against Danville.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

MONTOURSVILLE — The No. 3 Athens Wildcats went into halftime with a lead in Tuesday night’s District IV Class AAAA semifinals, but they stumbled down the stretch in a 52-48 loss to the No. 2 Danville Ironmen.

“I guess if I have to sit back and look at it, it was made shots in the second half. They made some big shots in the second half, and we just did not shoot the ball well in the second half ... It just wasn’t our half and unfortunately it got the best of us,” said Athens coach Jim Lister.