ATHENS — Too many walks, too many errors and some hard-hit “at ‘em” balls led to Athens softball dropping its 2022 opener to Cowanesque Valley by a 12-2 count in five innings.
Other than one bad inning — Athens gave up eight runs in the third inning on four hits and four errors, exacerbated by three passed balls and a wild pitch — the game was evenly played.
“We told them ‘let’s just forget about it,’” said Athens Head Coach Mickey Farrell, who noted that he has some injuries to deal with. “We have a lot of young kids. The hit the ball where we weren’t. We hit the ball well but wee hit it right at them.”
The Indians opened the scoring with a Maddie Williams run in the top of the first and Athens threatened to match or exceed that in the bottom of the inning. Ella Coyle and Jules Pack opened with base hits and were on second and third with one out. Then a couple of pop flies to right ended the threat.
A couple of errors and a couple of hits in the second made it 3-0 in the Indians’ favor.
Meanwhile, Athens is hitting screaming liners to the Indians’ outfield but hitting them right at the fielders. That was how the first two outs in Athens’ second came to be.
Then the wheels fell off for the youthful Lady Wildcats, who gave up three errors and hit a batter to the first four Indians to step to the plate. The inning snowballed from there and Cowanesque Valley had a commanding 11-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Athens finally broke through in the bottom of the inning. After teammates lined two hard shots right to the shortstop, Caydence Macik reached on an error and went to third on an error off the bat of Aliyah Butler. Savanah Persun followed with an RBI single.
Each team added a run in the fifth, with the Wildcats’ run coming courtesy of a Pack single, two passed balls and sacrifice fly by Macik.
Pack’s two singles led Athens with Coyle, Aliyah Butler andMarissa Butler adding a single each.
Athens us slated to host Canton on Thursday.
Wyalusing 18, Sayre 2
WYALUSING — Sayre stared out well, plating two runs in the top of the first. By the end of the inning, though, Wyalusing held an 11-2 lead was was rolling.
Meghan Flynn and laced a one-out single, went to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Madison Smith. and Hailey McCaig then ripped an RBI double.
That was it for the Redskins.
Wyalusing opened the bottom of the inning with a Sydney Friedlander double, then stealing third and home. Before the five innings were up, she would add two singles, two walks and four runs.Allie Liddick had three singles and three runs; Laci Norton added a double, two singles and a run; and Danielle Wilson added a single and three runs from the bottom of the batting order.
Also contributing to Wyalusing’s 15-hit attack were Kylie Picket with two singles and a run, Dakota Hugo with a double and a run and Clare Allen, who had a single and three runs.
London Edwards, who scored once, fanned five without a walk in her five-inning stint in the circle.
Sayre finished with five hits led by two singles by Flynn. In addition to Smith’s single and McCaig’s double, Raegan Parrish had a single. Olivia Corbin walked seven without a strikeout in the circle.
Sayre is scheduled to host Troy on Tuesday.
