With Athens having already plated one run in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and one out, Wellsboro coach Steve Adams decided to bring the infield in, hoping to cut down the tying run. It was a risk, no doubt, as bringing the infield in opens up the holes that much more, and at that point it would’ve been an acceptable strategy for Wellsboro to play to avoid the big inning.
When the ball left ensuing batter Jaron Glisson’s bat, it looked like Athens may get the big inning. But, his rocket to the left side was snagged by third baseman Darryn Callahan above his head, and Wellsboro used that spark to get out of the inning before exploding in their half of the sixth for six runs en route to avenging an early-season loss to Athens, 11-4, Tuesday afternoon in Wellsboro.
“I think if I was at normal depth it would have taken a short hop and it would have been a ground ball, which they probably would have scored a run off of. Being up on the true grass I positioned myself in a perfect spot to catch the line drive,” Darryn Callahan said.
It was that kind of night for Wellsboro. A team that has had three of their four losses come by a single run felt like they were just a break or two in those games from winning them, and they got some of those Tuesday.
“It was a big play by Darryn and a quality pitch by Isaac (Keane). One thing that we weren’t getting in some of the games that we lost by one run was sometimes that little bit of luck or a break, and lately we’ve been getting that and sometimes that just translates into whether you win or lose a game,” Adams said.
Early on, though, it was Athens taking command of the game. After a two-out-error by Wellsboro that put Jaron Glisson on 2nd in the top of the 2nd, a single by Kaden Setzer back up the middle brought him home to make it 1-0 Athens early. Wellsboro would answer with one of their own as Brody Morral singled and came around on an RBI groundout by Dylan Abernathy and it was 1-1 after two.
Athens would get two more in the top of the third. Carson Smith singled to lead off the inning, before a Karter Rude single up the middle put runners on first and second with no outs. Smith would score on the last of back-to-back-to-back singles by Caleb Nichols, and Rude scored when Wellsboro elected to take the out in a 1st-and-3rd steal situation, as Athens went up 3-1 after 2 ½,
Wellsboro would get it right back in the bottom of the third as a walk to Callahan and Cam Brought single started a rally with no outs. Callahan would score on a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly by Adams made it 3-3 after 3.
Wellsboro would take the lead for good in the 4th. Morral and Abernathy singled, sandwiched around a strikeout. Later on, Morral would score on a pickoff attempt at third gone wrong, and Abernathy would come home on a Caden Smith single to make it 5-3.
Things would stay scoreless until the aforementioned Athens rally in the sixth. Wellsboro was able to get out of that, though, and answered in a big way in the bottom half of the inning.
Abernathy and Smith led off with back-to-back hits, and, following his lead-saving catch, Callahan broke out of a power drought with a double to left to score one. Cam Brought singled up the middle to score another, and Keane walked to bring in the third Wellsboro run of the inning. Conner Adams slapped one up the middle to make it 9-4, and after a sacrifice fly, MOrral singled to bring in Adams and Wellsboro led 11-4.
A drama free 7th by Keane, who threw a complete game, giving up eight hits and three earned runs, gave Wellsboro a 11-4 win and kept them mathematically in the NTL Large School Hunt, with them still trailing Wyalusing by three games in the loss column. Athens is eliminated from the title race.
