HERSHEY — The Road to Hershey can take various paths for different wrestlers. For some, it’s an annual trip. For others, it can be the culmination of four years of extremely hard work.
Both are true when it comes to Athens seniors Gavin Bradley and Karter Rude.
Bradley enters his fourth PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships looking to finally make that last step to the top of the podium, while Rude is making his Hershey debut and is hoping to prove all the hard work was worth it and bring home some hardware this weekend.
“It’s going to be fun. Gavin, this is his new normal going to Hershey so I’m glad I’m joining him and I’m going to let him kind of show me the ropes and hopefully we can both come away with our goals,” Rude said.
Rude, who enters the tournament with a 32-7 record, has always been a solid wrestler for the Wildcats but was never able to get any traction in the postseason. His previous best finish was making districts but going winless in Williamsport.
This year, Rude made the district and regional finals at 152 pounds before falling to Montgomery senior Devon Deem (42-2).
“My confidence and my mindset going into every match,” said Rude on the difference this year. “I feel like it’s a big factor just believing in myself and putting my hard work into action.”
It also helps that Rude has been working in the Athens wrestling room, which features some talented wrestlers and experienced and highly-regarded coaches.
“Before his injury (I was wrestling with) Kaden Setzer every day and he’s gotten me a lot better. I’ve had real good practice partners in the room all year,” Rude said.
He also credited Athens head coach Shawn Bradley and assistant coaches Jay White, Scott Setzer and David White with helping him and all the Wildcats reach their potential.
“It’s awesome. They’ve experienced so much and they’ve been around doing it all (in wrestling). It’s like a college room every day with how hard they work us. We all embrace the grind and our success shows with how well they can spit out state medalists left and right,” Rude said.
Now Rude is hoping to prove that hard work does pay off as he heads to his first state tournament.
“Definitely state medal was the goal at the beginning of the season and I feel like that has come to fruition right now if I can keep my foot on the gas,” Rude said. “If I can get some hardware around my neck, that’s the goal.”
The Athens senior understands he can’t let the big stage in Hershey overwhelm him if he wants to accomplish his goals.
“It’s going to be kind of surreal at first but I’ve got to make sure that I don’t make it to be too big because I know it’s just another match at the end of the day,” Rude said.
If Rude can shake off any nerves and earn a spot on “The Wall” in the Athens wrestling room then all of his hard work and effort will have been worth it.
“That’s always the goal,” Rude said. “Ever since I was about four years old going into that room, looking up at those names and slowly it’s been getting filled up — and I want to make sure I can put my name up there.”
Bradley has his name on “The Wall,” three times to be exact — but he’s looking for more this weekend.
The Athens senior was the runner-up at 113 pounds last season and is the top seed in that weight class this weekend.
While the goal is clear for Bradley, he’s trying to focus on the little things this weekend.
“Just go out and do my best, wrestle to (the best of) my ability and listen to my coaches,” Bradley said.
Bradley is 35-1 on the season with his only loss coming to Montoursville’s Brandon Wentzel in the District IV final two weeks ago. He avenged that loss with an action-packed 11-8 win in the regional final last week.
It seems weird to say Bradley picked up the pace in the regional final as he is always pushing the action, but he ramped it up against Wentzel last week.
“It was pretty big. It was a pretty important match and a very cool match with the pace and stuff. That always helps (me) and makes it a lot better,” Bradley said.
Bradley is thrilled to be going to states with Rude and his coaches by his side.
“It’s really big. It’s really important. Going to states alone is never really a good feeling ... I’m really fortunate to have (Karter going) and of course to be with my coaches and have them alongside with me is even better,” he said.
Bradley is hoping to celebrate with his teammate and coaches on Saturday afternoon as he looks to become the eighth state champion in Athens history. In order to do that, the Wildcat standout believes he needs to “keep it simple.”
“It is my last time and like I said I’m just going to try and keep it simple. Just go out and do my best, listen to my coaches and do the best I can,” said Bradley, who acknowledged that “(winning a state title) would mean a lot to me.”
Bradley will face the winner of United’s Gideon Bracken and Susquenita’s Mason McLendon, while Rude is set to face West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the first round.
Wrestling will begin with the preliminary and first rounds at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.
