TIOGA JUNCTION — The Athens boys basketball team put on an offensive clinic and scored 28 first quarter points in a 67-42 victory over Williamson on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats style of offense pushes the pace in transition and puts its athletic players in easy scoring positions.
That game plan worked to perfection in the first quarter. The Wildcats utilized a half-court press, forced turnovers, and scored 28 points in the first quarter.
Athens came out roaring again in the third quarter and poured on 25 more points.
“We played good defense, ran our offense, got good transition points, and we played a good game,” Athens head coach Jim Lister said.
J.J. Babcock recorded his 500th rebound for Athens in the first quarter and the game was stopped to acknowledge his achievement. The senior scored a team-high 19 points.
Nalen Carling scored 10 points and Tucker Brown chipped in nine for the Wildcats.
Tristan Parker led the Warriors with 14 points and Everett Dominick finished with 12.
Athens concludes the regular season with a 16-6 record. The Wildcats will travel to face Wyalusing tonight at 7 p.m. in the NTL Showcase.
“I just think we need to play defense a little better. we need to pound the boards, and own the paint,” coach Lister said. “I think they got us in the paint last time and Morningstar had a big game against us so we have to slow him down and play our game.”
The Wildcats lost 66-61 to Wyalusing on Jan. 21. Blake Morningstar scored 22 points for Wyalusing in the game and coach Lister wants that to be a different story this time around.
“We can’t wait to do some revenge on Wyalusing,” Babcock said. “We need to play better defense and down the stretch we just need to play more as a team. All year our motto has been keeping up the intensity so if we get the intensity going, everyone feeds off each other and the sky’s the limit.”
