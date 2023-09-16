ATHENS —- Despite showing some resiliency and being within one possession heading into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s home game against Wellsboro, the Athens football team was unable to keep up with the Hornets in the end.
The Wildcats lost 26-12 for their second straight defeat. Mistakes here and there have cost them in back-to-back close games as they played from behind the entire night this week after relinquishing a 12-0 lead in last week’s loss to Wyalusing Valley.
“We made some mistakes that shot ourselves in the foot,” Athens head coach Shawn Bradley said. “For the most part, we played okay.”
There was not a lot of offense to show for either team in the first 10 minutes Friday.
Athens (1-3, 0-2 NTL) and Wellsboro (2-2, 1-1 NTL) combined for five straight three-and-outs with the home Wildcats providing three of them.
The Hornets finally got the chains to move on the first play of their third possession with a 25-yard run from Ryder Bowen to the Athens 19-yard line, but a false start and personal foul all of a sudden had them facing third-and-29 from the 36.
The next play found the hands of Connor Davidson of Athens as he picked the ball off and returned it for a touchdown.
But that was brought back with a pass interference call and with Wellsboro receiving new life on third-and-14, Hornets QB Will Gastrock ran 23 yards for the score in a reversal of fortune between the teams.
The touchdown made it 6-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter and Wellsboro continued its control of the game a little further.
After two more Athens three-and-outs, with a lost fumble by Wellsboro at the end of the opening quarter, the Hornets blocked a punt and had a 40-yard completion from Gastrock to Jonathan Carl on the very next play to make it 12-0 two minutes into the second period.
The Wildcats finally earned a first down on their next drive, but that drive still ended in a punt. It wasn’t until the next drive they really made some noise with some key field position after a Davidson interception that stood.
The freshman picked off Gastrock at the Athens 6-yard line on a third-and-11 play and ran it all the way to the Wellsboro 42.
An incomplete pass on third down was wiped out due to a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Hornets and the Wildcats were very much in business with first-and-10 from the 22.
On second down, the do-it-all Davidson found Ryan Cook for a first-down completion and from the 11-yard line, Davidson fired a bullet to Sean Peters in front of the end zone for the score.
Just like that, the Wildcats were back in the game as they trailed just 12-6 with 15 seconds left in the first half.
“(Davidson’s) 14 years old and he’s one of the best players on the field,” Bradley said. “That pretty much sums it up. He’s going to be really good and is already really good, but we’ve got a lot of really good kids and he’s got a good supporting cast.”
Davidson ran for 63 yards on 12 carries and completed seven passes for 40 yards on the night.
Wellsboro, however, responded well to begin the second half marching down the field for an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in just three minutes, 43 seconds.
A 26-yard completion to the Athens 24 to Marek Mascho highlighted the possession that ended in a one-yard scoring rush from Bowen to make it 19-6.
“That was really big for our offense to answer that,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said “We gave them the momentum at the end of the first half.”
Hildebrand also acknowledged he was pleased that the Hornets’ run game picked up in the final 24 minutes, helping lead to a bounceback win from last week’s 41-6 defeat to Canton.
The Wildcats answered with their most complete drive of the night and one that was twice as long as the one Wellsboro just had.
Athens went 69 yards on 14 plays in 7:49. It finished the drive with a Davidson one-yard sneak with 28 seconds to go in the third.
Davidson earned the first of two fourth-down conversions on the possession with a 12-yard keeper down the left side on fourth-and-6 from the Wellsboro 29 and then Keegan Congdon brought the Wildcats to the one on a seven-yard carry on fourth-and-one at the eight.
But the Wellsboro offense virtually repeated its last possession with another lengthy touchdown drive.
This time, it was 6:26 with 10 plays and 70 yards. Bowen scored again with a three-yard rush for a 26-12 Wellsboro advantage with 6:02 remaining.
That ultimately sealed the deal for the Hornets as the Wildcats had already burned two of their timeouts before that drive began.
It’s been a difficult start for Athens with three losses in four games in what’s been a new era without longtime coach Jack Young any longer and a much younger team than before.
But Bradley is seeing the progress.
“We were in the last two (games) and lost them both, just falling a little bit short,” he said. “The kids just have to keep coming in every day and working and trying to get better. That’s the biggest thing. Just trying to improve every day and trying to get the scores turned around later in the year.”
