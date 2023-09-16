Davidson running

Athens quarterback Connor Davidson rolls right to avoid defensive pressure.

 Review Photo/Matt Patton

ATHENS —- Despite showing some resiliency and being within one possession heading into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s home game against Wellsboro, the Athens football team was unable to keep up with the Hornets in the end.

The Wildcats lost 26-12 for their second straight defeat. Mistakes here and there have cost them in back-to-back close games as they played from behind the entire night this week after relinquishing a 12-0 lead in last week’s loss to Wyalusing Valley.