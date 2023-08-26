HERNDON — Athens struggled early in their season opener at Line Mountain. Those early struggles resulted in a unsurmountable deficit for the young Wildcat football team, as Line Mountain cruised to a 54-12 victory.

New head coach Shawn Bradley summarized the game as “humbling”. He continued “First and foremost, this is totally on me. We weren’t ready to play. We had one thing go the wrong way and then it just snowballed.”