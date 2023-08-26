HERNDON — Athens struggled early in their season opener at Line Mountain. Those early struggles resulted in a unsurmountable deficit for the young Wildcat football team, as Line Mountain cruised to a 54-12 victory.
New head coach Shawn Bradley summarized the game as “humbling”. He continued “First and foremost, this is totally on me. We weren’t ready to play. We had one thing go the wrong way and then it just snowballed.”
Athens kicked off to Line Mountain to open the game. On the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage, quarterback Kaiden Maurer connected with Bryce Smeltz for a 71-yard touchdown pass.
Athens went three-and-out on their opening possession. Their misfortune was exacerbated by an errant snap that went over the punter’s head on fourth down. Athens covered the ball in their end zone, giving up a safety.
Line Mountain exploded from there, scoring touchdowns on their next six consecutive possessions and putting the game out of reach by halftime.
The Wildcats did exhibit signs of talent, ability and strategy that could make them a tough team as they grow into the season.
Athens made adjustments and moved the ball in the second half. In the third quarter, freshman quarterback Connor Davidson connected with sophomore Sean Peters for a 24-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Davidson found an open Dalton Davis for a 28-yard touchdown.
Finally, it should be no surprise to anyone who follows Bradley, that pace is part of his offensive strategy. The Wildcats are on the ball, calling plays and snapping quickly.
Bradley saw some promise in the offense’s quick play mentality. “We did well with pace for the most part. The rain didn’t help. I think they (Line Mountain) were starting to get tired in the first quarter and then it started raining.”
Bradley focused on the steps his team needs to make. “I hope this gives them (his players) a wake up call and we move forward. Hopefully they learn something from this and we become a better team and better individuals.”
Athens travels to Cowanesque Valley on Friday for a 7:00 game.
