Athens’ Benny Gambrell competed in his first major indoor event, and put his jumping on display at a national level.
Gambrell took third at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival in New York City, landing a long jump of 22-feet, 1-inch.
Gambrell had planned to do the long and triple jump, just two days after competing Saturday at the Winter Classic in Cortland.However, trying to do both jumps, in two meets, in two cities, in 48 hours proved a little too taxing, so Gambrell scratched from the triple jump.
Gambrell was third int he red boys long jump, with Wallkill’s Romaine Bird winning at 22-feet, 4 /2-inches. There were 40 jumpers in the field.
