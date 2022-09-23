Athens getting it done up front

The Athens Wildcats are riding high on a three-game win streak, and the play up front on both sides of the ball has been a huge part of their recent success.
The Wildcats line features a rotating group anchored by Austin Malanoski, Joshua Nittinger, Nate Pozella, Skylar Matthews, Joseph Blood, and Dylan Towner who are an imposing, physical group up front.
The Athens team has been lucky enough to have a plethora of players that can rotate in and out, and that depth has played dividends as they have been able to stay fresh and control the point of attack.
“It’s huge,” Coach Jack Young said of his players up front this season. “One of the things we didn’t have to talk about upfront is some depth, and we have some depth this year, which is nice.”
On both fronts, Athens has been extremely physical, and it was showcased when they took down Wellsboro last week against a team known for their play at the line of scrimmage.
“We just have great coaching,” senior standout Malanoski said. “We just keep learning every day and stay disciplined.”
The group on offense has been solid so far this season, and one of their biggest strengths is their ability to keep their quarterback Mason Lister clean, which will become even more important when they face off against a dominant front seven team in Troy this Friday.
“You always pose different challenges in pass protection, and Wellsboro definitely gave that to us,” Young said. “There’s no doubt Troy will probably do something to us to challenge us when it comes to pass protection which will be a big part of our game tomorrow night. These guys are coachable and getting better weekly and it’s impressive to watch right now.”
Lucky for the Wildcats – it’s one of their biggest strengths.
“I think we are really good at pass blocking,” Malanoski said. “We work on that quite often. And once again, we just have great coaching.”
The ability to nullify opponent’s pass rushes has been apparent, and Lister has thrived to start the year, tossing for over 600 yards, and 10 touchdowns while completing 63% of his passes this season.
Against Wellsboro, the group wore down the Hornets and gave Lister plenty of time in the pocket to pick up a win against a foe who has had their number over the years.
“What helped us a lot was just everyone battling up front,” offensive and defensive lineman Nittinger said. “They weren’t beating us on the line of scrimmage on offense or defense. On offense, we were getting to the second level for blocks and taking guys downfield. It was a tough game, just one of those you had to battle until the end.”
The line has been key to the balance displayed by the Wildcat’s offense, and even with their passing game clicking, their run game has been equally effective, running for 558 yards and 10 touchdowns.
But when they travel to Troy, they will face their most daunting test of 2022.
“They’re going to be a lot tougher than most of the games this year,” Nittinger said. “Troy’s definitely more physical up front and their backers are pretty good. But as long as we make our first blocks and get downfield and take care of those backers, we’ll be alright.”
On the other end of the field, the Athens defense has been just as strong.
In the past three weeks, the Wildcats have allowed just 20 total points.
They will need to continue to dominate on the defensive front if they want to topple Troy and hand the Trojans their first loss of 2022.
But with an offense that is known for pounding the rock – already compiling over 1,100 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns in four games – it will be up to the Wildcat front seven to control the game.
“It’s going to be really important to keep them inside,” defensive end Kaden Parrish said. “Those guys like to run outside a lot.”
But even with a team known for their physicality, Parrish believes his team can match them on the defensive side of the ball.
“It’s definitely being physical up front,” Parrish said of his defense’s biggest strength. “We’re tough and physical.”
They will also need to be disciplined in their approach, and linebacker Brandon Jennings knows that against Troy, filling every gap is a must.
“We just need to be filling our gaps and make some plays,” Jennings said. “The same things we’ve always been doing, filling gaps and making plays.”
With one of their most physical games coming this Friday at Alparon Park, the Wildcats will need to display their physicality up front, but most importantly, they need to bring the attitude and mindset necessary to butt heads with a team like Troy.
“Mindset is something we talk about all the time,” Young said. “That’s one of the most impressive things to me about Troy that you can see on film is how confident they play... Our physicality, especially up front, has gotten better each week this season, so we’ve got to be able to match that tomorrow night. There’s no secret to what they’re going to do, so we need to just be able to control the line of scrimmage.”
Athens and Troy are set to take the field tonight at 7 p.m. at Alparon Park in a game that will most certainly be determined by who wins in the trenches.
