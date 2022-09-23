Athens getting it done up front

Athens’ Brandon Jennings (right), Austin Malanoski (center), and Joshua Nittinger (left) have led the way for the Wildcats so far this season and will look to continue their dominate play tonight in Troy.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

The Athens Wildcats are riding high on a three-game win streak, and the play up front on both sides of the ball has been a huge part of their recent success.

The Wildcats line features a rotating group anchored by Austin Malanoski, Joshua Nittinger, Nate Pozella, Skylar Matthews, Joseph Blood, and Dylan Towner who are an imposing, physical group up front.