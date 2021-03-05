ATHENS — Thursday night’s District IV Class AAAA playoff game was a story of fighting spirit and resilience.
Athens led by 11 at the half and survived several second-half Milton salvos to take a 54-42 win.
Early, Athens’ Caydence Macik had her way inside against Milton’s interior defense. Using her quickness to her advantage, Macik drove the baseline for back-to-back buckets, one with an and-one, to give the Wildcats a 5-2 lead.
After giving up the game’s first basket to Milton’s Crystal Hamilton, Macik went to work.
Athens would not trail from there.
The Black Panthers kept it close well into the first quarter, but a stick-back by Macik and a three as the seconds ticked down put Athens up 12-7 after the first.
Miller and Macik went to work early in the second, with some help from Megan Collins as Athens built a 22-10 lead that ballooned to 13 after a pair of Miller threes.
After some missed free throws on boit teams, Milton settled for an 11-point halftime deficit.
“The pressure we played in the second half is the way I wanted to play the entire game,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. For whatever reason, we didn’t have that intensity in the first half. I thought we were really passive on defense in the first quarter especially.
When the second half opened, the Black Panthers started playing the way Davis wanted them to from the outset. Milton’s swarming defense pruduced a total of 19 official steals but caused many more on errant passes.
“We knew we were gong to have to be disruptive defensively,” said Davis. “When we were, I thought we had success and when we weren’t they had a lot of success.”
Miller staked her team to a 14-point lead to open the third quarter before the Black Panthers fought back. Leah Walter and Hamilton traded baskets off steals and in the blink of an eye Milton had closed to within six, at 28-22, and things began to look dicey for the home side.
As hard as the Panthers worked, that six-point lead became nine on another three by Miller, who holds the school record for threes in a career.
“The nature of the game got a little bit more physical in the back court and their man-to-man pressure pressure; we didn’t execute as well as we should have and that’s what let them get back in the game,” said Athens coach Brian Miller. “We made some nice plays to break it. Megan (Collins) made a couple threes. Caydence had a couple nice breakaways. We had some nice key baskets agains their transition.”
Stork connected to cut the Wildcats’ lead to seven, but the Black Panthers missed two free throws and Macik made a pair and connected on a breakaway to extend the lead back to 11. Stork ended the quarter with a steal under the basket and easy layup, but that sequence seemed to be a microcosm of the remainder of the game. Each time Milton made a run, usually with great effort, Athens responded with a big shot or a breakout.
Milton’s next big run came early in the fourth. Athens got the first two points of the period. Then Milton turned a put-back by Stork, a steal and layup by Hamilton and a nice feed from Abbey Kitchen to Morgan Reiner into a six-point run to cut Athens’ lead to five.
A Collins three, a couple of missed free throws on the part of the Black Panthers and a couple of freebies made by Macik pushed the lead back to 11.
Milton had one more run, taking advantage of a few errant free throws by Athens and a Reiner three to get within six.
That was where the Lady Wildcats made their stand.
A Macik basket, and free throws by Karlee Bartlow and Miller, pushed the lead to 12 with the clock winding down.
Although the Black Pantherts never gave up the fight, they could get no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Miller finished with 19 points, four boards and two blocked shots for Athens and Macik finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Collins had nine points and five assists and the Wildcats got board help from Rachel Stephens with five rebounds while Bartlow and Hannah Blackman had four rebounds each.
Hamilton paced Milton with 17 points and eight steals. Walter had eight points three steals; Stork had seven pints and three thefts; and Reiner had six points; and Kitchen finished with four steals and four assists.
