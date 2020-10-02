ATHENS — The Athens girls got two goals from Emma Roe as they beat Towanda 3-0 on Thursday.
Norah Reid added a goal for Athens in the victory.
Mya Thompson had an assist and Ally Thoman had two assists in the game.
Athens had 17 shots and four corner kicks and Towanda had four shots and three corner kicks in the game.
Erin Barrett had 14 saves for Towanda and Abbie Champion had three saves for Athens in the game.
Wellsboro 14, Williamson 0
Kerrah Clymer had six goals and Jena Boyce had four in the win on Thursday.
Jordyn Abernathy and Cara Tennis each had two goals for the Hornets.
Clymer had four assists and Boyce and Tennis had three assists, while Madelyn Budy had an assist.
Wellsboro had 29 shots and five corners and Lili Abadi had a save.
Williamson had a shot and no corners and Abby Ackley had 11 saves.
Northumberland Christian 7, Sullivan County 1
Bethany Beinlich had a goal for the Griffins in the loss.
Northumberland had six corner kicks in the game and Sullivan had three.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Athens 6, Towanda 0
Nate Quinn had a hat trick for Athens in the win.
Jared Ammerman, Daniel Horton and Taylor Reynard had goals for Athens in the victory.
Athens had 29 shots and 11 corner kicks and Asher Ellis had seven saves in goal.
Towanda had six shots and one corner kick and Austin Fowler had 22 saves in goal.
Sullivan County 2, Benton 0
Nate Higley scored in the 31st minute on a 30-yard shot and Alex Schweitzer scored in the 59th minute off a Jalen Thomas assist.
Sullivan County had 10 shots and seven corner kicks and Benton had six shots and one corner.
Owen Schweitzer had six saves in goal and Joshua Fisher had eight saves for Benton.
The Griffins are 4-1-1 on the year.
Wellsboro 8, NP-Liberty 0
Will Poirier had a hat trick and Jack Poirier had two goals in the game.
Kaeden Mann had two goals and Joseph Grab had a goal.
Jack Poirier and Will Poirier each had two assists in the game.
Sam Rudy, Owen Richardon, Grab and Mann had assists.
Wellsboro had 26 shots and 16 corner kicks and Ethan Ryan had seven saves.
NP-Liberty had six shots and one corner kick and Stettson McGovern had 10 saves.
TENNIS
NP-Liberty 3, Towanda 2
NP-Liberty won both doubles matches in the win.
Emma Eglesia and Marissa Griess won at first doubles over Emma Walter and Jocelyn Stroudd 6-2, 6-2 and Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford won 6-4, 6-4 over Juliana Varner and Lara Viga at second doubles.
At third singles Dania Dawes of NP-Liberty won 6-1, 6-1 over Ava Gannon.
Hannah Risch of Towanda won 6-1, 6-4 over Aubrey Griess at first singles and Mackenna Maynard won 6-0, 6-3 over KT Nealen at second singles.
VOLLEYBALL
NP-Mansfield 3, Wyalusing 0
25-20, 25-21, 25-9
In the JV match Wyalusing won 25-22, 25-22.
Wellsboro 3, Sayre 0
25-16, 25-7, 26-24
Sayre got two digs from Alexis Frisbie and Maddison Belles had a kill, while Gabriel Shaw had a kill and an ace.
Gianna Quattrini had a kill, three aces and an assist and Rachel Vandermark had an ace and a kill. Gabby Randall had two kills and Elizabeth Boyle had four aces, a kill and a dig.
Aliyah Rawlings had an ace and Makenna Garrison had an ace and a dig.
CV Volleyball tops Williamsport
Makayla Vargeson had 15 kills and seven points, Rylie Walker had four kills, 21 points and 15 assists and Jess Hummel had 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.