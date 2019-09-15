WAVERLY, N.Y. — Athens used two first half goals to defeat cross-town rivals Waverly 2-0 in non-league girls’ soccer action Saturday.
Hannah Blackman scored off a Bailey Dakos helper to start things off for the Wildcats.
Then Emma Roe scored on an assist from Hannah Walker.
The Wildcats had a 20-2 edge in shots and 5-0 edge in corner kicks.
Waverly keeper Kaitlyn Clark made 21 saves while Athens goalie Madisyn Joslyn stopped one shot for the shutout.
“We were intimidated,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “We were playing scared and therefor made a lot of mistakes. We just couldn’t get the ball up the field. Our defense worked incredibly hard to do something, anything with the ball but the help just wasn’t there. We would clear the ball and a second later it would be shoved down our side of the field again. Kennedy Wheeler, Cora Smith, and Paige Robinson did a phenomenal job in attempting to hold off any and all attacks. They were overwhelmed. Kait was truly tested tonight. Considering Athens had over 25 players to our 13, two of which were absent while others are nursing injuries, I was happy that we were able to hold Athens off the entire second half.”
Troy 4, NEB 0
Four different players found the back of the net for the Trojans as they picked up an NTL girls’ soccer win Saturday.
Nicole McClellan scored less than 10 minutes into the first half off a Kendal Jenkins assist. The Panthers stood firm, though, keeping it a 1-0 game through the break.
In the second half McClellan found Camille McRoberts just over five minutes in to make it 2-0.
McClellan then assist on a Morgan Graybill goal while Sadie Shedden scored an unassisted goal late.
Troy goalie Autumn Dixon made one save for the clean sheet while NEB’s Naomi Blythe made 10 stops. Troy had a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
Despite the set back the NEB coaching staff was happy with the team’s effort.
“Our ladies played exceptionally well,” said Panther assistant coach Michele Cowles. “They held Troy at 0-1 going into the second half of the game. We held our positions, played fantastic defense, and communicated as a team. Our players are young, but they are developing into a competitive team.”
Sayre 4, Watkins Glen 0
The Lady Redskins picked up their first win of the season as Roz Haney had a hat trick.
Courtney Sindoni added the other goal as Abby Moliski had two assists.
Sayre out shot Watkins Glen 10-7 and had a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Adrianna Barnhart finished with seven saves to get the clean sheet for the ‘Skins.
BOYS
Troy 3, NPL 0
Kris Howland had two goals as the Trojans earned an NTL boys’ soccer win Saturday.
Tanner Hodge added a goal and an assist while JT Landis and Isais Watkins each had helpers.
Troy out shot the Mountaineers 27-7 and had a 10-0 edge in corner kicks. Jayden Good made eight saves for NPL while Owen Williams stopped seven shots for the Trojans.
Athens 7, Galeton 0
Aaron Lane had a hat trick as the Wildcats picked up an NTL boys’ soccer win Saturday.
David Scheftic, Jessie Sumner, Tyler Chambers and Luke Arnold all had goals for Athens.
Sumner had two assists with Alex Rowe, Jared Ammerman, Arnold and Lane each getting a helper as well.
Athens had 28 shots and five corner kicks while Galeton had five shots and six corner kicks.
Mykel Kuhns had 17 saves on the night for the Tigers as Joel Maslin stopped six shots.
NEB 10, Towanda 1
Brady Brown and Gavin Merritt each had a hat trick as the Panthers picked up an NTL boys’ soccer win Saturday.
Brown also had three assists while Brando Kuhn had two goals and five assists. Julian Jampo found the back of the net twice as well.
