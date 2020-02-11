Athens girls and boys won the NTL Junior High Championship meet Monday.
The girls won with 171 points followed by Towanda (127) and Sayre (3).
The boys won with 152 points followed by Towanda (13) and Sayre (11).
The Athens girls’ junior high 200 medley relay of Emily Henderson, Evelyn Reynolds, Emily Marshall and Grace Cobb won in 2:32.70. The boys’ 200 medley relay of Ethan Hicks, Ryan Gorman, Josh Leonard and Ronel Ankem won in 2:23.84.
Reynolds won the 100 IM in 1:12.85 followed by Towanda’s Abby Locke (1:23.15) and Marissa Wise (1:40.84). Hicks (1:22.10) won the boys’ 100 IM.
Henderson (38.97) won the girls’ 50 free with Towanda’s Lara Vega (40.06) second and Wildcat Elizabeth Talada (40.44) third.
Athens swept the boys with Ankem (29.25), Carter Lewis (31.75) and Lynn Derstine (36.53).
Marshall (34.06) won the 50 fly followed by Wise (43.33).
Gorman (35.53) won the boys’ 50 fly with Leonard (41.64) second.
Marshall (1:08.60) won the 100 free followed by Locke (1:08.94) and Cobb (1:11.03). Hicks (1:07.78) and Derstine (1:22.53) went 1-2 in the boys’ 100 free as Sayre’s Liam Barry (1:43.59) was third.
Towanda’s Rylee Martin (47.70) won the girls’ 50 backstroke with Talada (48.09) second and Athens’ Rebecca Gifeisman (48.90) third.
Ankem (38.63) won the 50 backstroke with Lewis (43.69) second.
Reynolds (36.10) won the 50 breaststroke with Cobb (43.68) and Towanda’s Gretchen Brown (54.38) second and third.
Gorman (41.25) won the 50 breaststroke with Towanda’s Alex Lantz (56.64) second and Athens’ David Derrig (1:07.59) third.
The Athens girls 200 free relay of Reynolds, Cobb, Marshall and Gifeisman won in 2:16.14.
The Athens boys’ 200 free relay of Ankem, Gorman, Hicks and Lewis won in 2:03.34.
